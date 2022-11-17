Former Villanova standout, 76er Maalik Wayns named new Camden High School basketball coach

Maalik Wayns was named the Camden High School boys’ basketball team’s newest head coach on Thursday afternoon, Camden schools Senior Communications Manager Sheena Yera confirmed.

Wayns replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down in June to take an assistant coaching position with the New York Knicks.

Brunson led the Panthers to a 73-4 record over three seasons, which included a 44-game winning streak, two sectional titles and a Group 2 state title last winter, the program’s first since 2000. Camden lost a 61-58 heartbreaker to Roselle Catholic in the Tournament of Champions final.

Wayns starred at Roman Catholic in Philadelphia, earning McDonald’s All-American honors, before heading to Villanova.

He played three years for the Wildcats, garnering Second Team All-Big East recognition his junior year as he led the team by scoring 17.6 points per game.

Wayns decided to turn pro after the campaign, but didn’t get selected in the 2012 NBA Draft. He played in a total of 29 games over two seasons in the NBA, most with the Philadelphia 76ers his rookie year. He played with the Los Angeles Clippers too.

Wayns spent a short time with the G League before spending the next several years overseas.

Wayns was on Villanova’s staff last season working in an off-court development role for student athletes.

Wayns takes over loaded roster that features two-time Courier Post and Gatorade Player of the Year DJ Wagner (Kentucky recruit), First-Team All-South Jersey selections Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky) and Cian Medley (St. Louis), Third Team honoree Dasear Haskins, Albany commit Cornelius Robinson, Overbrook transfer and Third Team pick Jaylan Hornsby and a host of others.

