HONE & TONE: BHS girls hoopsters take aim on season debut

(Note: This is the first of a two-part report.)

Admittedly, enduring a 4-20 season is no happy journey for any basketball team.

But, it’s a new year — and a fresh mix with an infusion of dynamic athleticism — for the Bartlesville High girls basketball team.

Justyn Shaw returns for a second year as a head coach — but with a much stronger impact on the offseason.

Last season, he wasn’t hired until a few weeks into the summer, which meant he hardly had any preseason to work with girls and acclimate them to his style and vision.

Even so, Bartlesville proved to be much more competitive than its record suggested.

Some examples:

— Losing by only seven points on Broken Arrow’s homecourt, 58-51.

— Dropping a three-point decision at Owasso, 50-47.

— Losing by only six points to a Top 10 Class 5A team Del City, 42-36.

— Falling by only two to Booker T. Washington, 51-49.

— Coming up short in back-to-back defeats to Owasso, 61-53, and Jenks, 53-42.

Shaw bid good-bye to three starting-quality seniors off last year’s team, but returned numerous warriors nourished by a healthy helping of varsity minutes last year.

Returning starters included explosive scorer Kaelynn “K.K.” Duncan, versatile-skilled Mikka Chambers and Grace McPhail, who is being groomed for the point guard role.

Two young players toughened by some varsity time last year and looking to fill main spots are Kadance Barnett and Alayah Lunn, who scored seven in late-season game against Sand Springs;

Shaw also is giving looks at senior Karlee Joseph and freshmen Emma Zimmerman and Kinzie Denny to be in the main rotation.

The Lady Bruins’ scrimmage report card has been both sparkling and average.

In their best showing, during a super-scrimmage earlier this month in Moore, Bartlesville routed Enid, beat Stillwater and tied Southmoore.

Bartlesville is in the final stretch of honing skills and roles as it opens the season with a home game on Dec. 2.

(Note: Part two of this report is planned for the weekender.)