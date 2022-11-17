ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

HONE & TONE: BHS girls hoopsters take aim on season debut

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzRzj_0jEa2ozz00

(Note: This is the first of a two-part report.)

Admittedly, enduring a 4-20 season is no happy journey for any basketball team.

But, it’s a new year — and a fresh mix with an infusion of dynamic athleticism — for the Bartlesville High girls basketball team.

Justyn Shaw returns for a second year as a head coach — but with a much stronger impact on the offseason.

Last season, he wasn’t hired until a few weeks into the summer, which meant he hardly had any preseason to work with girls and acclimate them to his style and vision.

Even so, Bartlesville proved to be much more competitive than its record suggested.

Some examples:

— Losing by only seven points on Broken Arrow’s homecourt, 58-51.

— Dropping a three-point decision at Owasso, 50-47.

— Losing by only six points to a Top 10 Class 5A team Del City, 42-36.

— Falling by only two to Booker T. Washington, 51-49.

— Coming up short in back-to-back defeats to Owasso, 61-53, and Jenks, 53-42.

Shaw bid good-bye to three starting-quality seniors off last year’s team, but returned numerous warriors nourished by a healthy helping of varsity minutes last year.

Returning starters included explosive scorer Kaelynn “K.K.” Duncan, versatile-skilled Mikka Chambers and Grace McPhail, who is being groomed for the point guard role.

Two young players toughened by some varsity time last year and looking to fill main spots are Kadance Barnett and Alayah Lunn, who scored seven in late-season game against Sand Springs;

Shaw also is giving looks at senior Karlee Joseph and freshmen Emma Zimmerman and Kinzie Denny to be in the main rotation.

The Lady Bruins’ scrimmage report card has been both sparkling and average.

In their best showing, during a super-scrimmage earlier this month in Moore, Bartlesville routed Enid, beat Stillwater and tied Southmoore.

Bartlesville is in the final stretch of honing skills and roles as it opens the season with a home game on Dec. 2.

(Note: Part two of this report is planned for the weekender.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Fall in 6A-II Quarters at Stillwater

Bruin football had its run in the 6A-II postseason come to a close, as Stillwater exerted its will over BHS in the quarterfinal matchup at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. Stillwater topped Bartlesville 56-0 to end the Bruins season. The Pioneers improved to 11-0 and will move on to take on Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals next weekend.
STILLWATER, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Highway headaches north of Owasso

The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
OWASSO, OK
moreclaremore.com

American Classic eateries in Claremore

Boomarang Diner is a great option for a quick and tasty lunch. Enjoy the 50s-themed décor and atmosphere while waiting on your chicken fried steak sandwich or delicious cheeseburger. CARL’S CONEY ISLAND. Located in NeMar Center on Will Rogers Boulevard, Carl’s Coney Island has been serving coneys, tamales,...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Great Mexican food in Claremore

El Azteca is a favorite with visitors and locals alike, especially because of its proximity to the Claremore Expo Center in the West Bend district. Locally owned and operated, El Azteca has been voted “Best of Claremore” numerous years running—for best tacos, best margaritas, and best dinner. A second location can be found north of town on Route 66.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key

A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy