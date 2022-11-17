ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

jami lyons
3d ago

Her letter also implies the group who is coming needs religion. The Drag queens are likely more godly than most religious hate filled Amarilloans.

kgncnewsnow.com

Mayor Addresses Letter To City Churches Concerning Play

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is catching some flack over comments she made concerning an event coming to the Amarillo Civic Center. In a letter addressed to several city churches, she explained how events are booked through the city. She says the city cannot refuse to lease a public facility or a group based on the content of the event.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
LUBBOCK, TX
Mix 94.1

Ready For Some Holiday Cheer? Mix Flips The Switch This Week.

You've been asking, calling, sending emails and messages; and the time is here. Mix 94.1, Amarillo's Best Variety, becomes Amarillo's Official Christmas Station starting tomorrow. At 9 AM on November 18, 2022 we will flip the switch, and start our Christmas programming. Christmas Kick Off Party At CB Boutique. To...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Doors Opening at Kind House Ukraine Bakery Storefront

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a project that was started by Glenda Moore. At the time she was doing it along with an Assistant Principal job with Amarillo ISD. That passion to help those in the war zone of Ukraine grew to be her full time job,...
AMARILLO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year, you’ll be seeing some familiar faces when you turn on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. 21 of the Tascosa Belles will go from Dick Bivins Stadium to the streets of New York City at the iconic Macy’s Day Parade. “At the...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Medicare 101: Why Doug Tice is the Local Agent You Need

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Singing up or changing your Medicare plan can be a hassle, that’s why we have local agents like Doug Tice who has more than 16 years of experience in the field and says he is familiar with all aspects of Medicare. Tice says some important qualities...
AMARILLO, TX
