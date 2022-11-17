Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
localmemphis.com
'901 Community Fridges' working to fight food insecurity during the holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the holiday season ramps up, many don’t have access to food in order to make that special holiday meal. Still, organizations like 901 Community Fridges are making it possible to feed families by filling a fridge. “Memphis is a very impoverished city and there’s...
actionnews5.com
Community leaders and residents come out to support Whitehaven’s holiday parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven community leaders, residents and those living close by are celebrating the place they call home. Organizers kicked off “I Love Whitehaven” week on Thursday and Saturday, hundreds came out for the annual holiday parade. “I’m here to eat some candy, enjoy the parade,...
Experts say deadly southwest Memphis barricade highlights mental health concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Details are emerging after a barricade in southwest Memphis that left two men dead. What started as a call in regards to a shooting at a home in southwest Memphis Friday afternoon, escalated in a matter of minutes. “The suspect then barricaded himself inside of the home along with the victim and […]
actionnews5.com
Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall holds its 3rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway at Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall left many people with food for the Thanksgiving holiday. Organizers say the people who came left with what they call “blessing baskets.”. The baskets were full of food such as stuffing, can goods, potatoes and...
actionnews5.com
National healthcare crisis as respiratory illnesses cause surge in hospitalizations of young children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pediatricians and hospitals across the U.S. are seeing record numbers of children with respiratory viruses like RSV, influenza and COVID, leading to longer emergency room wait times and reduced capacity. Pediatric Medical Expert Dr. Joanna Parga-Belinkie joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk...
actionnews5.com
Memphis play sheds light on youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend play in Memphis is designed to shed light on youth violence in the Bluff City. “Influenced: The Hip Hop Musical” will be presented Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday. Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at One Accord International. The play was written and directed...
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
Group offers free brake light repairs to reduce police interactions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A coalition of community leaders, activists, clergy, and others in Memphis are offering free brake light repairs this weekend to prevent police interactions with drivers. DeCarcerate Memphis is hosting a brake light clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Praise and Fellowship Church at 3867 S. Germantown […]
localmemphis.com
'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza. The parade is...
actionnews5.com
More than 1,500 MSCS students experienced homelessness in first quarter of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) leaders are sounding the alarm after the number of homeless students nearly doubled by the end of the first quarter of the 2022 school year compared to the year before. MSCS says 1,504 students were identified as being homeless by the end...
ahstigerlife.com
Humans of Arlington – Edwin and Gwen Simpson
“Our favorite holiday is most definitely Christmas, we love the giving and receiving of presents.”. Your donation will support the student journalists of Arlington High School in Tennessee. Your contribution will allows us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
fox13memphis.com
Is it cheaper to cook Thanksgiving dinner or eat out?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is it more affordable to cook your Thanksgiving feast or eat at a restaurant? The answer is: It depends on your budget and the size of your family. This year, it’s about 20% more expensive to cook a Thanksgiving meal, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
actionnews5.com
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
actionnews5.com
Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.
actionnews5.com
Graceland decks the halls for Holiday Lighting Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland kicked off the holiday season in Memphis on Thursday night. The annual holiday lighting ceremony took place outside the King’s house in frigid Memphis weather. Beautiful blue lights now line the driveway up to the mansion. A life-sized nativity scene is on the front...
tri-statedefender.com
Black Men Crowned Awards – Take 2
The 2nd annual Black Men Crowned Awards Show, highlighting Black men in various industries who are leaving an imprint in Memphis, is scheduled for Dec. 10th at The Kent. Black Men Crowned was created by Memphis native Justin Hart, winner of a Grammy and a NAACP Image award as a producer.
desotocountynews.com
New wheelchair gives hospice patient more mobility
Photo: The battery-powered wheelchair that was given to Rita Frazier of Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A Hernando woman has received more mobility as she traverses her days thanks to the generosity of others. Rita Frazier of Hernando is a patient of Specialty Hospice in Olive Branch and she is able to...
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans. “We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a...
localmemphis.com
MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
