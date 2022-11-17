ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Memphis play sheds light on youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend play in Memphis is designed to shed light on youth violence in the Bluff City. “Influenced: The Hip Hop Musical” will be presented Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday. Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at One Accord International. The play was written and directed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Group offers free brake light repairs to reduce police interactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A coalition of community leaders, activists, clergy, and others in Memphis are offering free brake light repairs this weekend to prevent police interactions with drivers. DeCarcerate Memphis is hosting a brake light clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Praise and Fellowship Church at 3867 S. Germantown […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza. The parade is...
MEMPHIS, TN
ahstigerlife.com

Humans of Arlington – Edwin and Gwen Simpson

“Our favorite holiday is most definitely Christmas, we love the giving and receiving of presents.”. Your donation will support the student journalists of Arlington High School in Tennessee. Your contribution will allows us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
ARLINGTON, TN
fox13memphis.com

Is it cheaper to cook Thanksgiving dinner or eat out?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is it more affordable to cook your Thanksgiving feast or eat at a restaurant? The answer is: It depends on your budget and the size of your family. This year, it’s about 20% more expensive to cook a Thanksgiving meal, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Graceland decks the halls for Holiday Lighting Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland kicked off the holiday season in Memphis on Thursday night. The annual holiday lighting ceremony took place outside the King’s house in frigid Memphis weather. Beautiful blue lights now line the driveway up to the mansion. A life-sized nativity scene is on the front...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Black Men Crowned Awards – Take 2

The 2nd annual Black Men Crowned Awards Show, highlighting Black men in various industries who are leaving an imprint in Memphis, is scheduled for Dec. 10th at The Kent. Black Men Crowned was created by Memphis native Justin Hart, winner of a Grammy and a NAACP Image award as a producer.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

New wheelchair gives hospice patient more mobility

Photo: The battery-powered wheelchair that was given to Rita Frazier of Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A Hernando woman has received more mobility as she traverses her days thanks to the generosity of others. Rita Frazier of Hernando is a patient of Specialty Hospice in Olive Branch and she is able to...
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans. “We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy