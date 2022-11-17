DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We made it above freezing this afternoon but temperatures will continue to fall as we progress into the night. A bitterly cold night is ahead as overnight lows drop into the low teens in the metro. Tomorrow will be a very cold day with winds gusting to 20-25 MPH and wind chills staying in the single digits for pretty much the entire day. Temperatures tomorrow could break a ‘record cold high’ temperature for the day. Winds get a little bit stronger on Saturday, but temperatures won’t be much warmer. Wind chills Saturday will also likely stay in the single digits with winds gusting to ~35 MPH at times. We’ll move into “warmer” territory next week as highs stay well above the freezing mark starting on Monday.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO