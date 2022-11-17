ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 18 Arizona uses balance to beat Long Beach St. 86-64

TUCSON (AP)Esmery Martinez scored 19 points and Jade Loville scored 18 points and No. 18 Arizona beat Long Beach State 86-64 on Sunday. Arizona broke open a close game outscoring Long Beach State 28-12 in the fourth quarter. Shaina Pellington scored 15 points for the Wildcats (4-0), Cate Reese scored...
Unbeaten LSU heads to Cayman Islands to face Illinois State

LSU started the season with three consecutive wins at home. Now the Tigers will see how they do away from Baton Rouge when they face Illinois State on Monday on the first day of the three-day Cayman Islands Classic in George Town, Cayman Islands. LSU first-year coach Matt McMahon said...
Freshman Stephens leads LMU to OT win over Wake Forest 77-75

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP)Freshman Chance Stephens hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in overtime and Loyola Marymount rallied to beat Wake Forest 77-75 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday. Stephens came off the bench to score 23 points for the Lions (4-2). He sank 7 of 10 shots...
Tsohonis’ 20 lead Long Beach St. past Saint Katherine 84-55

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Marcus Tsohonis’ 20 points helped Long Beach State defeat Saint Katherine 84-55 on Saturday night. Tsohonis also added five steals for the Beach (2-2). Joel Murray added 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and they also had five assists and six steals. Aboubacar Traore shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.
