LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Marcus Tsohonis’ 20 points helped Long Beach State defeat Saint Katherine 84-55 on Saturday night. Tsohonis also added five steals for the Beach (2-2). Joel Murray added 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and they also had five assists and six steals. Aboubacar Traore shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO