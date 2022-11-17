Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Counting their bones
Peoples Federal Savings and Loan New Account Representative Erin Daniels, left, talks with former co-worker Sharon Caudill, and her pekingese dog, Dolly, all of Sidney, on Thursday, Nov. 17. Caudill popped into the bank to do some quick banking and decided to bring her stylishly dressed Dolly. Caudill retired from the historic Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Sidney location in September after working there for 28 years.
Sidney Daily News
Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive
SIDNEY —Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 1, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who...
Sidney Daily News
SCARF eyes dog run with funds
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) is participating in its first Community Foundation Match Day with the hope that gifts will add a dog run at the local animal shelter. “The Bob Sargeant and Family Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is a beautiful, new facility and...
Dayton Children’s over capacity; having to get creative making bed space
“What’s happening here is we’re having a bunch of patients with diseases we’re familiar with, know how to treat, know how to support while patients get better, even with covid we have way better understanding of what it's going to do and set patients up for recovery, the problem is it’s all happening at once,” said Dr. Lader.
Sidney Daily News
Type O negative blood shortage
DAYTON — The Thanksgiving holiday week is arriving with Community Blood Center in critical need of type O negative blood. As of Friday, Nov. 18, CBC has only a two-day supply of type O negative blood and it must be replenished. In addition to the type O negative shortage, CBC needs more donors to help compensate for limited blood collections during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
1017thepoint.com
FITNESS EQUIPMENT DONATED IN HONOR OF SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--Police officers and firefighters in Richmond have some new workout equipment that honors their recently fallen colleague. Indiana Bourbon presented SearaStrong equipment to be used at the Fire and Police Training Center. The weight plates are inscribed in blue with the words SearaStrong in honor of Seara Burton. Seara, according to the announcement Thursday, loved the gym and her fellow officers.
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January. Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.
Sidney Daily News
A trip to the Arctic
Unveiling Ron and Nita’s Christmas window displays on Friday, Nov. 18 are, left to right, Georgia Lockard, Owner Juanita McCrum, and Ethan Derryberry, all of Sidney. The displays include a “It’s a Polar Bear Christmas” theme and one depicting a group bobsledding in the Arctic on its way to a Christmas party. The unveiling is an annual tradition.
Sidney Daily News
Door, stained-glass window repairs planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society is known for exceptional exhibits that preserve local history and educate all ages. This year’s Community Foundation Match Day will focus gifts on the preservation of the Society’s home at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center. “In July, the...
ABC7 Chicago
Ohio town on alert after up to 40K mink unleashed into community
VAN WERT, Ohio -- Thousands of mink have been let loose in an Ohio community. While the small mammals may look gentle, people living there worry the animals are going to wreak havoc in the wild. The mink are on the run. Tuesday, Van Wert police released a statement saying...
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
dayton.com
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown Springfield
A taste of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory now calls Springfield home. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, known for its candy buffet and walls of both unique and bizarre soda flavors, opened its 101 W. High St. location on Thursday. Potential customers lined up to enter the shop Thursday afternoon....
Sidney Daily News
3 grant pools benefit from funds
SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way will forward gifts given during the Community Foundation Match Day to other organizations through their three grant pools: Student United Way, POWER and Special Projects. “Our Student United Way, represented by a high school junior and senior from all ten schools in...
2 injured, 11 displaced after Dayton house fire spreads to multiple homes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews worked through winds and frigid temperatures battling several house fires on the same street in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, a call first came in at 10:12 a.m. for a report of a house on fire on the 200 block of Irwin Avenue in Dayton. Dayton Fire Department District […]
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta's Finest recognized during Chamber of Commerce Awards
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Various awards were given to individuals and businesses that showed their excellence this year in Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce held their awards banquet and had a record turnout for the event. Following dinner and refreshments the chamber held their regular meeting, and then proceeded to hand out the awards. The chamber says that its important to recognize the work that goes into making Wapakoneta a strong community.
Daily Advocate
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
One killed in Troy head-on collision
Investigators found what they suspect to be drug paraphernalia inside the Honda. This incident remains under investigation
