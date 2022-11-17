ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Daily News

Counting their bones

Peoples Federal Savings and Loan New Account Representative Erin Daniels, left, talks with former co-worker Sharon Caudill, and her pekingese dog, Dolly, all of Sidney, on Thursday, Nov. 17. Caudill popped into the bank to do some quick banking and decided to bring her stylishly dressed Dolly. Caudill retired from the historic Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Sidney location in September after working there for 28 years.
Sidney Daily News

Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive

SIDNEY —Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 1, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

SCARF eyes dog run with funds

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) is participating in its first Community Foundation Match Day with the hope that gifts will add a dog run at the local animal shelter. “The Bob Sargeant and Family Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is a beautiful, new facility and...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton Children’s over capacity; having to get creative making bed space

“What’s happening here is we’re having a bunch of patients with diseases we’re familiar with, know how to treat, know how to support while patients get better, even with covid we have way better understanding of what it's going to do and set patients up for recovery, the problem is it’s all happening at once,” said Dr. Lader.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Type O negative blood shortage

DAYTON — The Thanksgiving holiday week is arriving with Community Blood Center in critical need of type O negative blood. As of Friday, Nov. 18, CBC has only a two-day supply of type O negative blood and it must be replenished. In addition to the type O negative shortage, CBC needs more donors to help compensate for limited blood collections during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
1017thepoint.com

FITNESS EQUIPMENT DONATED IN HONOR OF SEARA BURTON

(Richmond, IN)--Police officers and firefighters in Richmond have some new workout equipment that honors their recently fallen colleague. Indiana Bourbon presented SearaStrong equipment to be used at the Fire and Police Training Center. The weight plates are inscribed in blue with the words SearaStrong in honor of Seara Burton. Seara, according to the announcement Thursday, loved the gym and her fellow officers.
RICHMOND, IN
Sidney Daily News

‘My family’s home forever’

SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January. Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A trip to the Arctic

Unveiling Ron and Nita’s Christmas window displays on Friday, Nov. 18 are, left to right, Georgia Lockard, Owner Juanita McCrum, and Ethan Derryberry, all of Sidney. The displays include a “It’s a Polar Bear Christmas” theme and one depicting a group bobsledding in the Arctic on its way to a Christmas party. The unveiling is an annual tradition.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Door, stained-glass window repairs planned

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society is known for exceptional exhibits that preserve local history and educate all ages. This year’s Community Foundation Match Day will focus gifts on the preservation of the Society’s home at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center. “In July, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
ABC7 Chicago

Ohio town on alert after up to 40K mink unleashed into community

VAN WERT, Ohio -- Thousands of mink have been let loose in an Ohio community. While the small mammals may look gentle, people living there worry the animals are going to wreak havoc in the wild. The mink are on the run. Tuesday, Van Wert police released a statement saying...
VAN WERT, OH
dayton.com

Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood

Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

3 grant pools benefit from funds

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way will forward gifts given during the Community Foundation Match Day to other organizations through their three grant pools: Student United Way, POWER and Special Projects. “Our Student United Way, represented by a high school junior and senior from all ten schools in...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta's Finest recognized during Chamber of Commerce Awards

Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Various awards were given to individuals and businesses that showed their excellence this year in Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce held their awards banquet and had a record turnout for the event. Following dinner and refreshments the chamber held their regular meeting, and then proceeded to hand out the awards. The chamber says that its important to recognize the work that goes into making Wapakoneta a strong community.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Daily Advocate

Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive

UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
UNION CITY, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH

