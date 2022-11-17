Read full article on original website
A Huge HQ for Levantine Cafe Yellow — With a Cocktail Bar Up Top — Is Coming to Union Market
Michelin-starred chef Michael Rafidi will bring not one, but two, exciting new Levantine ventures to the booming Union Market district next summer. After wowing Navy Yard with za’atar-dusted pastries for nearly three years at his all-day cafe Yellow, Rafidi will plant a 4,000-square-foot flagship, test kitchen, and wood-fired grill on the ground floor of an old meatpacking warehouse (417-419 Morse Street NE).
This Homey Divisadero Street Brunch Spot Is Back After Three Long Years Sitting Dark
After opening in February 2020, Mark Sethi and Nadia Wit weren’t sure their Divisadero Street restaurant That’s My Jam would ever see the light of day again. But now, the better part of three years later, the couple’s addition to brunch options in the area has finally reopened, serving Persian black tea made with saffron, breakfast sandwiches and quiche, and grilled cheese with tomato soup. Sethi handles the food, while Wit handles the front of the house, social media, and interior design. “It’s always been the dream to have a restaurant,” Sethi says.
10 Worthwhile Places to Eat and Drink in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek area is awash in smaller, local chains — and, honestly, it makes sense, given the larger restaurant spaces, (somewhat) plentiful parking, and hot summer (and not-too-cold winter) weather perfect for outdoor patios and strolling the Main Street drag. Still, there are a number of homegrown favorites worth trying while you’re in the area, whether you’re shopping around Broadway Plaza or some other reason that brings you to this region. Here’s where to snag a bite to eat when Cheesecake Factory doesn’t quite fit your food needs.
Ramen, Doughnuts, and Gin Cocktails Are the Latest Additions to the Strip’s New Food Hall
Three spots have signed up to join the newest food hall on the Las Vegas Strip. The Proper Eats Food Hall at the Aria Resort and Casino, which opens in December, has added a Laughing Buddha ramen spot, an Easy Donuts, and Proper Bar to its lineup. Previously, it announced that it will house the first Seoul Bird outside of London, the only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles, and Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki.
STK Opens One Big Mother of a Chophouse in the Arts District
STK Steakhouse is looking to make a big splash in Big D. The chain, with 24 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in North America, Europe, andAsia, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago, opened one of its largest properties in Dallas this month. It’s so huge that it...
Larakin Opens This Weekend, Bringing an All-Day Coffee and Wine Bar to Midtown
Jordan Chambers, who co-owned Steady Hand Pour House in Emory Village with Dale Donchey (Spiller Park Coffee), returns to the Atlanta coffee scene Saturday, November 19, with his new coffee shop and wine bar Larakin. Located on 12th Street near Piedmont Park in Midtown, Larakin opens for coffee this weekend,...
Tock’s Nick Kokonas to Leave Reservation Company He Founded
Nick Kokonas is leaving Tock, the company he helped create eight years ago. Kokonas launched the portal to help upscale restaurants, like Alinea — the tasting-menu pioneer he launched with chef Grant Achatz — to better manage reservations. Kokonas — a former trader with colorful social media takes...
Catching Up With The Brooklyn Circus’ Ouigi Theodore
In the 16 years since establishing The Brooklyn Circus, founder and creative director Ouigi Theodore has stuck true to two tenets — building a community and celebrating culture. “Brooklyn is a circus,” Theodore said of the inception of his brand, speaking from his 700-square-foot Boerum Hill storefront. “Even when I came here as a child, it was just such a big adventure. It looked like this explosion of thoughts, ideas and culture, but it all made sense. That’s what I think I like about the circus and that’s why living in Brooklyn with all of the languages and cultures felt like...
London Restaurants as Star Signs, the Definitive List
Everybody knows they should eating seasonally where possible — but why limit that to four when there could be 12? Let the signs of the Zodiac be the guide to dining out in London. Naïfs. Aries (21 March – 19 April) Aries are honest and direct. They...
This Year, Make Hand Pies Instead
Despite what Instagram would have you believe, it is not particularly easy to make a beautiful pie with cute autumnal decorations that’s at once delicious and nice to look at. Making pies takes practice. A lot of it. And while a pie certainly doesn’t have to look picturesque to taste divine, the pressure to create a triumph of aesthetics and flavor peaks around Thanksgiving, the most pie-heavy holiday of the year. Even if you do succeed, pies tend to be persnickety to serve: they can be difficult to cut and mathematically challenging to divide, and their fillings tend to flood gloopily into the dish. And when have you ever felt like you got a big enough slice?
Pythian Market Is Being Evicted. What Will Happen to Its Vendors?
Ten food and drink vendors at a downtown New Orleans food hall, Pythian Market, are facing uncertainty after the building’s owner moved to evict the market for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, reports the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. The food hall’s vendors, which include longtime food truck La Cocinita and newer additions like Let Us Feed U, say they haven’t received eviction notices themselves but are uncertain of their future at the hall past the beginning of December, when the eviction is set to take effect.
Casements’ Whiskey-Soaked Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for San Francisco Cocktail Lovers
If you aren’t quite ready for the onslaught of holiday cheer this year, Mission bar Casements is preparing an Advent calendar to get you into the spirit. The cheerful-looking Advent calendar is filled with an assortment of boozy surprises to open each day until Christmas. As is appropriate for...
Where to Eat at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP)
A strong showing of homegrown favorites — plus some well-loved chains — offer travelers at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport a taste of the Twin Cities. On the way to your gate, stop for an oozy cheese-stuffed burger, a half-dozen gourmet doughnuts, or a plate of fresh pasta. If there’s only time for a drink, grab a beer by a local craft brewer, or a cocktail from a Minnesota distillery. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a handful of airport favorites have closed, but MSP still offers an array of excellent restaurants for a pre-flight meal. Here’s a guide to what to eat at MSP: First Eater’s recommendations, then a comprehensive list, organized by location.
Wildly Popular New York City Import Avra Estiatorio Debuts in Sunny Isles
Arguably one of New York’s most successful restaurants has unveiled its first Florida location. Avra Estiatorio, which originally debuted in New York City nearly 22 years ago and has since expanded to larger locations in both Manhattan and Beverly Hills, has debuted its chic Greek dining room in the Estates at Acqualina.
Essential San Francisco Brewery Cellarmaker Is Leaving SoMa and Taking Production to the East Bay
The new year will bring some big changes to what’s arguably San Francisco’s best brewery. According to an Instagram post on Thursday, Cellarmaker Brewing Co. will close its original Howard Street location at the end of the year and move its production to the East Bay. The brewery has acquired Berkeley’s the Rare Barrel, which opened in 2013 as a sour-beer lover’s paradise. The post explains that while Cellarmaker will transition to brewing its beer out of the Rare Barrel space, it’ll continue to produce the Rare Barrel product line out of the facility, too.
A Houston Storage Closet Has Transformed Into a Bossa Nova-Bumping, Cuban-Themed Speakeasy
There’s a new watering hole in town, and it intends to transport you to the streets of Havana, Cuba. Berg Hospitality Group, which opened the Annie Cafe & Bar, B&B Butcher’s & Restaurant, and more, has transformed a storage closet on Post Oak Boulevard into a Cuban-themed speakeasy.
One of London’s Best Bakeries Is Permanently Closing
One of the best bakeries in London waves goodbye to the city on 26 Saturday, when Flor closes its retail and production arch in Spa Terminus. Announcing the closure on Instagram, and as reported by Code, the bakery — led by Helen Evans — said:. We’re so proud...
Evan Funke Partners With Real Estate Mogul for Mega Three-Level Beverly Hills Restaurant
Eater has learned that pasta maestro Evan Funke of Felix and Mother Wolf fame is planning an eponymous Beverly Hills restaurant in 2023: Funke will be a partnership with real estate magnate Kurt Rappaport and will serve regional Italian fare. The 180-seat, three-level restaurant clocks in under Mother Wolf’s 200-plus seats but offers much more space than Venice’s cozy Felix. Located at 9388 Santa Monica Boulevard, Funke will be smack-dab in the middle of Beverly Hills’s dining epicenter near hotspots like modern Mexican restaurant Mírame and stalwarts like Wally’s Wine Bar.
Where to Drink Crisp, Nuanced Hard Cider in and Around Portland
As one of the country’s top apple producing states, Oregon enjoys a bounty of apples in both volume and variety, a boon that has translated into a robust craft cider scene. Here, cideries are producing a wide range of styles, including European-style dry ciders and ciders that get a boost of flavor from all manner of fruit, happy to play a supporting character to the almighty apple.
For Ina Garten, Dinner ‘Doesn’t Have to Be Such a Rigid Thing’
We all could use a little dinner inspiration — even Ali Slagle, who dreams of dinner. In “Dinner Is Served,” she asks colleagues about one night when they somehow transformed ingredients into dinner with all this life going on. This month’s installment: Even the Barefoot Contessa struggled to make dinner every single night during the pandemic. In her new — thirteenth! — cookbook Go-To Dinners, she shares her new take on dinner. It could be breakfast, or lately, a plate of roasted vegetables.
