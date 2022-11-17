ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1974: Meeting a future Sidney football coach

Back in 1974 I went to a Sidney freshmen football game at Graham, outside St. Paris, and was introduced to their varsity head coach Dave Gates. His team was unbeaten and I asked him about their recent shortened 89-0 win over hapless Bethel, which was headed for a winless season and an aggregate 544-0 scoring deficit that drew national infamy.
SIDNEY, OH
hometownstations.com

Local high school students invited to perform with Ohio State Men's and Women's Glee Clubs

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State's Columbus campus sent their Men's and Women's Glee Clubs to Lima to perform alongside local high school students. The musicians came to the Lima branch campus as part of Ohio State's Opus 88 Initiative, which aims to send an ensemble to all 88 counties in Ohio, in an effort to bring the arts to other communities. Students from Shawnee, Spencerville, Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf, and New Bremen high schools were invited to take the stage with their collegiate peers. Students were excited by both the challenges presented by this performance, and the chance to see such advanced musicians in action.
LIMA, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time and you feel like trying some new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their food.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive

SIDNEY —Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 1, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who...
SIDNEY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

SCORES: Heavyweights Fort Loramie, New Bremen Bremen meet Saturday

Keep poundin’. Don’t blink. Keep swingin’. And fight ‘til the bell. Sounds like words of motivational encouragement from members of a heavyweight boxer’s corner team — the trainer, cut man, and the guy sometimes referred to as the “chief second,” who is responsible for making sure that his “team” behaves within the rules.
NEW BREMEN, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January. Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
onu.edu

Dr. Roger Goldberg leaves a golden legacy

Dr. Roger Goldberg was a master teacher who positively impacted countless Ohio Northern University business students. While his personal influence will reverberate for years to come, his family has cemented his legacy through the establishment of endowed scholarships. Goldberg, professor emeritus of economics, passed away on June 12, 2022, at...
ADA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Mississinawa Valley High School Blackhawks win 48 – 13

The lady Blackhawks played a great defensive game vs Lehman Catholic getting a win by a score of 48 – 13. Leading the way for the lady Hawks:. Taylee Woodbury – 21pts including 6 three’s made. Syenna Purdin – 12pts including 4 three’s. Jocelyn Hoggatt...
UNION CITY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney, Russia opener to be broadcast on SCORES

The annual girls basketball opener between Sidney and Russia has produced many thrillers over the years, including a double overtime contest two years ago. With both squads returning seven key players from last season, Friday’s matchup may be another down-to-the-wire thriller. Sidney will travel to Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium...
SIDNEY, OH

