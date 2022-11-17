Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
OSU Marching Band sousaphone player Avery Voress to dot the "i" of Ohio for rivalry game
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Each time the band performs Script Ohio, a different fourth- or fifth-year sousaphone player dots the "i" of Ohio. This year, fifth-year Avery Voress will carry on the tradition for the Michigan game. He joins Good Day Columbus to talk about what the moments means for him.
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message To Ohio State Players Ahead Of Michigan Game
The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is one of the best in sports. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that's the first thing Ryan Day mentioned to his players after the Buckeyes beat Maryland this Saturday night. Day reminded his players after Saturday evening's game that his team's No....
Will Ohio State football’s Matt Jones be able to play against Michigan?
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not know immediately after Saturday’s 43-30 victory at Maryland whether he will have his starting offensive line intact against Michigan next week. Starting right guard Matt Jones suffered an apparent foot or lower leg injury in Saturday’s...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1974: Meeting a future Sidney football coach
Back in 1974 I went to a Sidney freshmen football game at Graham, outside St. Paris, and was introduced to their varsity head coach Dave Gates. His team was unbeaten and I asked him about their recent shortened 89-0 win over hapless Bethel, which was headed for a winless season and an aggregate 544-0 scoring deficit that drew national infamy.
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Boys BB preview: Exciting styles, scorers await Greene County fans
XENIA — Basketball can be at its highest level of excitement when games are played at a fast tempo. Several area teams may try and up the pace this season, but potentially no team more than what may be seen from Xenia. Two phrases stuck out from Buccaneers head...
hometownstations.com
Local high school students invited to perform with Ohio State Men's and Women's Glee Clubs
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State's Columbus campus sent their Men's and Women's Glee Clubs to Lima to perform alongside local high school students. The musicians came to the Lima branch campus as part of Ohio State's Opus 88 Initiative, which aims to send an ensemble to all 88 counties in Ohio, in an effort to bring the arts to other communities. Students from Shawnee, Spencerville, Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf, and New Bremen high schools were invited to take the stage with their collegiate peers. Students were excited by both the challenges presented by this performance, and the chance to see such advanced musicians in action.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time and you feel like trying some new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their food.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Sidney Daily News
Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive
SIDNEY —Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 1, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who...
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Sidney Daily News
SCORES: Heavyweights Fort Loramie, New Bremen Bremen meet Saturday
Keep poundin’. Don’t blink. Keep swingin’. And fight ‘til the bell. Sounds like words of motivational encouragement from members of a heavyweight boxer’s corner team — the trainer, cut man, and the guy sometimes referred to as the “chief second,” who is responsible for making sure that his “team” behaves within the rules.
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January. Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.
onu.edu
Dr. Roger Goldberg leaves a golden legacy
Dr. Roger Goldberg was a master teacher who positively impacted countless Ohio Northern University business students. While his personal influence will reverberate for years to come, his family has cemented his legacy through the establishment of endowed scholarships. Goldberg, professor emeritus of economics, passed away on June 12, 2022, at...
countynewsonline.org
Mississinawa Valley High School Blackhawks win 48 – 13
The lady Blackhawks played a great defensive game vs Lehman Catholic getting a win by a score of 48 – 13. Leading the way for the lady Hawks:. Taylee Woodbury – 21pts including 6 three’s made. Syenna Purdin – 12pts including 4 three’s. Jocelyn Hoggatt...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
United Church Homes Plans 126-Unit Longfellow Commons LGBTQ-Friendly Community in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — United Church Homes has unveiled plans for Longfellow Commons, a 126-unit active adult community targeting LGBTQ seniors in Dayton. The project will include the redevelopment of the former Longfellow School on Salem Avenue and ultimately comprise a new apartment building and shared community spaces on its two-acre campus.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney, Russia opener to be broadcast on SCORES
The annual girls basketball opener between Sidney and Russia has produced many thrillers over the years, including a double overtime contest two years ago. With both squads returning seven key players from last season, Friday’s matchup may be another down-to-the-wire thriller. Sidney will travel to Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium...
Brigid’s Path helps nearly 200 babies, celebrates five years in Miami Valley
"I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time," Baumer said.
6abc
Ohio town on alert after up to 40K mink unleashed into community
VAN WERT, Ohio -- Thousands of mink have been let loose in an Ohio community. While the small mammals may look gentle, people living there worry the animals are going to wreak havoc in the wild. The mink are on the run. Tuesday, Van Wert police released a statement saying...
Comments / 0