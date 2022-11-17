Read full article on original website
Services Rescheduled: Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Funeral Services for Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, are cancelled for today and will be rescheduled at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences to the family can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
A community cleaning up: Residents across the North Country send in their storm sightings
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - We knew there would be a lot of snow this weekend. It started steady in Harrisville Friday morning, 24 hours later, that added up to a lot of snow. Natasha sent us pictures measuring the first day of snowfall, and there was more snow to...
Natural Bridge digs out of 70+ inches of snow
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - “It’s is kind of a feeling of desperation, when is help going to get to us, kind of feeling you know.”. That’s the feeling felt by Sally LaVancha and her daughter who were trapped in their home since Friday after lake effect snow hit the North Country.
North Country: Portion of Route 11 closed due to emergencies
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Route 11 from the city of Watertown to Evans Mills is impassible, according to a social media post by Calcium Fire Department Fire District. The organization stated in the post that two fire trucks and two ambulances were stuck in the roadway trying to respond to emergency calls. Emergency officials are asking all residents to stay off the roads if they aren’t essential employees, as road conditions are extremely dangerous. “No unnecessary travel” advisories are in effect for many areas of Jefferson County.
Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
Saturday: 57″ of snow for Watertown, more elsewhere, more coming
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
Watertown’s Mayor Smith apologizes to residents: “We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours.”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the Watertown Mayor coming out to apologize. Mayor Jeff Smith says although most main roads in the city are cleared, the city has been having a hard time keeping the side roads clean, but are getting to them.
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
Watertown, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
CindyLou Slate-Rogers, 66, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - CindyLou Slate-Rogers passed away Sunday, November 13th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 66 years old. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, November 18th at the Adams Center Baptist Church. Born in Massena, NY on...
Digging out in the twin villages
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY)- Snow totals were around 4 feet for the villages of Carthage and West Carthage. For many North Country residents, this weekend has been far from restful. “I’m ready for summer to come back,” said Megan Pistolese-Shaw, Town of Champion resident. Pistolese-Shaw is just one...
Sandra Lettiere, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Lettiere was 65 Years old and passed away at 11:00 PM Nov.16, 2022. At Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and health in Utica NY. She was a former resident at Bugbee Apartments on Washington street in Watertown NY. Arrangements are with Scala & Roefaro Funeral...
Grace M. Plamondon (Ubriaco), 78, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Grace M. Plamondon (Ubriaco), 78, of Adams, NY passed away on November 16, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her family. Born January 27, 1944, in Watertown, NY the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Abbate) Ubriaco. Grace was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She was always known to be caring and compassionate to everyone.
Watertown man dies after being hit by truck in front of Samaritan Medical Center
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man died following a pedestrian and motor vehicle crash in Watertown, according to a press release from Watertown City Police. Police say Michael E. Worley, 47, was attempting to cross the street on the 800 block of Washington Street when he was hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling in the southbound lane.
Car bursts into flames after reportedly hitting snow bank
NEAR CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - A car reportedly hit a snow bank and burst into flames during Friday’s storm. It happened along State Route 11 near Calcium, north of Watertown. The person who submitted the photo said everyone got out safely.
Theresa man dies in 3-vehicle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in the town of Theresa Thursday. State police say a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Joshua Morgan of Theresa was traveling north on State Route 37 around 6:15 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jaydon Brow, also of Theresa, near the intersection with Wilson Road.
Saturday Update: 57″ of snow and counting...Send us pictures!
Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue
(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
Governor Hochul Requests Federal Emergency For ‘Historic Storm’
Governor Kathy Hochul has submitted a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of South Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Jeffrey was born in Huntsville, Alabama on July 6, 1966 to the late Patricia Dwyer. In 1984,...
Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame Cemetery. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. The graveside service will also include final committal prayers for Stephen L. Bradley, Alice’s son, who died on August 28, 2017. A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service at The Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Mrs. Bradley died early Friday morning, November 18th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
