How I Combat Loneliness in Montana When the Holidays Roll Around
It’s my first Thanksgiving and Christmas in Montana, and I’m missing my family pretty badly. I always remember to be grateful for my amazing opportunity I have here in Montana. But this year my spouse and I aren't traveling back home for the holidays. It's a dark, gloomy feeling that's looming over my head. And I just want to be honest with you about my life.
Billings Airport Etiquette for the Holiday Season
Bless the Billings Airport employees and all their patience they have with people who just don't know courteousness. Or maybe people don't travel that often out of Billings. Be prepared before you travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you're flying, here are some tips on how to make the process nice and smooth.
Billings Kids (and Adults!) Will Go Nuts for These Gingerbread Kits
Does anyone ever actually eat a gingerbread house?. Sure, the kids may try to take a nibble of the cement-like gingerbread panels. They may even pop a piece or two of the world's most stale candy into their mouths while assembling and decorating their gingerbread house. But I'll bet you $10 that they don't eat much of it.
An Expensive Mistake. I Just Spent $80 for a Turkey in Billings
This was completely my fault, but still... I don't mind paying $80 for nice meat like maybe a brisket, some prime ribeyes, scallops, or whatever. But $80 for a turkey? Get outta' of here with that nonsense. Here's how I unintentionally spent 3x what I had budgeted for a turkey this year in Billings.
Two Local Gems in Rimrock Mall you SHOULD Support in Billings
This week, I made my trek back to Rimrock Mall on the west end of Billings, to honor what I've said on Facebook to Rimrock Mall. What was that? I saw Tippy Cow Express had opened within the food court, which previously had pizza... Chinese... and pretzels. Also on my adventure, I wanted to make a point to stop at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, as that is one place I REALLY wanted to try on my last visit.
Everything You Need To Know For Flakesgiving 2022 In Billings
Flakesgiving is happening THIS weekend on Friday and Saturday!. Here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson, and Paul Mushaben. Flakesgiving takes place Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 12 Noon Sharp. About Flakesgiving. Flakesgiving is an annual...
Inflation Gone Wild? Breakfast for Two in Billings Over $30
Today, after a quick visit to a local body shop to take photos for their new website, one of our account executives and I stopped for a quick breakfast. However, at the end of the meal, we both had sticker shock. For the purpose of not irking a local business,...
I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop
When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?
If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Guys, Here’s Why I’m Going Tanning this Winter in Montana
Skin is beautiful in every color. It wasn't that long ago that I finally took down our inexpensive above-ground pool for the winter. I drained most of the water months ago, but I've been too busy lazy to roll it up, take it apart, and put it away for the season. My family and I enjoyed that pool almost every day this summer and in the process, I picked up a nice tan. But my rapidly fading golden tan is not why I stopped into a local tanning salon today to activate my membership.
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana
Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
What Happened? A Trip to Rimrock Mall in Billings Was Depressing
Today, the big boss of Townsquare Media Billings and I decided to go shopping. For what? Well, our newest station, Mix 97.1, is hosting their "Epic Mixer" tomorrow (Saturday, November 12th) and the theme is 90's & 2K. So... of course he needs to come to the event dressed up.
A Montana Couple is Heading to World Championship of Axe Throwing
I can remember the first time I threw an axe. I was at a house party and a friend handed me an axe. I was a little taken aback, thinking to myself, "What does this guy expect me to do with this? Cut more firewood?" Then he takes me over to the lane they had built specifically for throwing the axe. Granted, I didn't think it was the safest activity to do while at a party that was also holding a beer pong tournament and the occasional keg stand. But I gave it a shot anyways. My first throw was a dead-on bullseye, and I was immediately hooked.
Craving Heat? These are the Spiciest Restaurants in Billings
We got our first taste of winter this week in the Billings area and I'm trying hard not to be a complainer. Yes, I know we get winter in Big Sky Country. I've lived in Montana most of my life, so it's nothing new. It also doesn't mean I have to enjoy winter, or "move if you don't like it!"
Is it Illegal to Heat Up your Car in Montana While You Wait Indoors?
The temps in Billings are dropping to 9 degrees tonight. And a cold winter is ahead of us. I don’t have a remote start on my car, but I’m thinking I need one. It’s quite lovely getting in a warmed car on a bitter cold day. But is it legal to let your car idle and warm up?
Did You Know This Great American Icon Spent 2 Months in Billings?
It's always an awesome sight to see famous people in the Magic City. Back in the day, Billings was a big hot spot for celebrities, especially Country music artists. But, for my money, some of the most influential famous people in America are authors; they have the ability to influence and transport people to new worlds. And one of the most influential authors in American history spent some time, albeit not for a great reason, in Billings back in the 1930s. You've probably heard of him.
Crew from USS Billings Making Rounds in Billings Thru Saturday
Yesterday afternoon (11/9) I happened to be at Scheels. My brother was in town and we were loitering around waiting for his paperwork on a new gun purchase. Suddenly, at least a dozen men and women in uniform come strolling through the store. "Are those Navy uniforms?" I asked. "Looks like it", he replied. Unsure of what was going on, we finished up our business and left.
The Best Places in Billings to Relax After a Stressful Winter Day
Some days are just more stressful than others. Especially in the Winter; I always feel much more stressed during the Winter than at any other time of year. Sometimes, you just want to unwind and relax after a stressful day, so I've compiled my absolute favorite places in Billings that provide you with a bit of solace. Pull up a chair, and stay a while.
Remember That Awful Construction in Billings Heights? It’s Over!
If you remember over a year ago, I wrote about some awful construction in the Heights. The purpose of the construction was to modernize and increase the accessibility of the crosswalks, but it caused some massive backups if you were commuting early in the morning. The good news is that the project has fully completed as of today.
