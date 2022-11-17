Read full article on original website
Related
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Oh, Brother — Nick Cannon, Soon To Be A Father Of 12, Has Not Completely Ruled Out The Possibility Of Having More Kids
Nick is currently expecting baby No. 12 with model Alyssa Scott.
Ryan Reynolds Revealed The Reason Why His "Deadpool" Christmas Movie Never Got Made
But fear not, Deadpool fans — you still might get a chance to see your favorite guy in a Santa hat soon enough.
Best red carpet fashion at the 2022 American Music Awards
See some of the most eye-catching looks from one of music's biggest nights.
Greta Gerwig Assures Fans There Are ‘a Lot’ of Ryan Gosling ‘Barbie’ Looks That Haven’t Been Revealed
Expectations for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie were always high, considering Gerwig’s past successes as a writer and director and the casting of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. But interest grew exponentially after a series of leaked set photos revealed outfits that the two actors would be wearing as Barbie and Ken. There was particular excitement over their cowboy outfits and neon roller skating getups, both of which prompted endless speculation about the film’s mysterious plot. While many fans were thrilled to get an early look at the soon-to-be-iconic costumes, others were concerned about having the film spoiled for them — but...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0