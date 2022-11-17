Expectations for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie were always high, considering Gerwig’s past successes as a writer and director and the casting of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. But interest grew exponentially after a series of leaked set photos revealed outfits that the two actors would be wearing as Barbie and Ken. There was particular excitement over their cowboy outfits and neon roller skating getups, both of which prompted endless speculation about the film’s mysterious plot. While many fans were thrilled to get an early look at the soon-to-be-iconic costumes, others were concerned about having the film spoiled for them — but...

18 MINUTES AGO