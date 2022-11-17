Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Those ‘furries’ who don’t exist dance, kiss at Bettendorf Middle School
For the last year or so a number of students and teachers from schools across the country — and Iowa — have discussed the presence of “furries” in schools. Whether they exist or not seems to be a point of contention for some. The Iowa Standard...
Friendly House’s Annual Neighborhood Thanksgiving Luncheon
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host our annual community Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday, November 22, 12PM. We will be serving a delicious traditional Thanksgiving feast, and guests can enter for chances to win raffle prizes. We are happy to be returning...
Final GE 2022 Administrative Recount Complete
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins shares the Administrative Recount is officially complete. “Thank you again for your patience as we worked through this process. I am very appreciative of the support of our machine vendor who assisted us.” said Tompkins. The...
GE 2022 Scott County Administrative Recount
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins shares the Administrative Recount will continue with a final machine count on November 18, 2022, 8:30AM. “Thank you for your patience and the tireless efforts of our poll workers. I am truly grateful for their work. I would...
Erie’s Hometown Hero
Recently Whitney Misfeldt with Modern Woodmen of America, with an office in Erie, announced a Hometown Hero Award Winner. Pastor Tiffany Garcea from the Erie United Methodist Church was honored with an award and a donation to the charity Fostering Dignity. Every year, Modern Woodmen’s 2,500 chapters and 800 youth...
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
“An Infantryman from Hero Street,” December 7
Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL. Held in conjunction with National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the December 7 screening of An Infantryman from Hero Street will find local Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films sharing their moving new documentary with patrons at the Moline Public Library, this latest work in the Hero Street series followed by a question-and-answer session with the area talents.
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
19th Century Christmas, December 4
Sunday, December 4, noon – 5 p.m. For the first time since 2019, visitors can experience the wonders of a traditional Victorian holiday season in Moline's unique Deere-family homes through 19th Century Christmas, the Butterworth Center's and Deere-Wiman House's eagerly anticipated December 4 event boasting litany of yuletide treats including live music performances, interactive tours, make-and-take activities, refreshments, and, of course, a special visit by Santa Claus.
OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon
OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service
Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
Hairball Is Appearing As Santa Claus Tomorrow
Hairball has officially reached a point in his life where he's being asked to appear as Santa Claus for a bunch of kids - and it's not even for a bit on the Dwyer & Michaels Morning Show. Saturday, November 19th, Hairball is going to be in downtown Davenport during...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer County breeder?
With tears in her eyes, Amber Stephenson described a rural Sherrard home she helped rescue 198 dogs from in August. “There was a swampy disgusting pool,” she said. “There were kennels along the side. There were kennels all along the front of a barn. Then I got to experience what the dogs looked like and you can look at dogs being rescued all day online and on TV but once you get in there you will be haunted.”
Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks III: “Ode to Guitar,” December 3 and 4
Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. As the Quad City Symphony Orchestra reaches its halfway point in the ensemble's 2022-23 Masterworks season, the accent will be on strings in the December 3 and 4 performances of Ode to Guitar at Davenport's Adler Theatre, the repertoire boasting, among additional offerings, a beautiful Mozart piece, an exciting Michael Abels co-commission, and a special guitar solo by visiting guest artist Mak Grgić.
37th Annual Prophetstown Christmas Parade Events
Prophetstown Proud presents the 37th Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 26th in Prophetstown. This year’s theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. Main Street will be closed to all traffic starting at 3:30PM with kids activities, food and treats available up and down the shopping district. Several...
Looking to take Amtrak to Chicago this holiday season? You may have to change plans
Amtrak has announced morning train service between Galesburg and Chicago is on hold. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. and 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. are canceled until mid January. The two lines have been replaced with chartered buses as alternate transportation through Jan. 16.
