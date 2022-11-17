Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Memphis International Airport gears up for busy travel season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport officials are gearing up for a busy travel season. Memphis International officials say they’re expecting 80,000 people to pass through security checkpoints over the next week with high volumes starting today. That will be a 4% increase compared to last year’s Thanksgiving...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
actionnews5.com
Memphis play sheds light on youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend play in Memphis is designed to shed light on youth violence in the Bluff City. “Influenced: The Hip Hop Musical” will be presented Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday. Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at One Accord International. The play was written and directed...
actionnews5.com
Community leaders and residents come out to support Whitehaven’s holiday parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven community leaders, residents and those living close by are celebrating the place they call home. Organizers kicked off “I Love Whitehaven” week on Thursday and Saturday, hundreds came out for the annual holiday parade. “I’m here to eat some candy, enjoy the parade,...
actionnews5.com
National healthcare crisis as respiratory illnesses cause surge in hospitalizations of young children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pediatricians and hospitals across the U.S. are seeing record numbers of children with respiratory viruses like RSV, influenza and COVID, leading to longer emergency room wait times and reduced capacity. Pediatric Medical Expert Dr. Joanna Parga-Belinkie joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk...
actionnews5.com
Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall holds its 3rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway at Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall left many people with food for the Thanksgiving holiday. Organizers say the people who came left with what they call “blessing baskets.”. The baskets were full of food such as stuffing, can goods, potatoes and...
actionnews5.com
More than 1,500 MSCS students experienced homelessness in first quarter of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) leaders are sounding the alarm after the number of homeless students nearly doubled by the end of the first quarter of the 2022 school year compared to the year before. MSCS says 1,504 students were identified as being homeless by the end...
actionnews5.com
Graceland decks the halls for Holiday Lighting Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland kicked off the holiday season in Memphis on Thursday night. The annual holiday lighting ceremony took place outside the King’s house in frigid Memphis weather. Beautiful blue lights now line the driveway up to the mansion. A life-sized nativity scene is on the front...
actionnews5.com
Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
actionnews5.com
Man barricades himself in home after shooting father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MPD responded to a shooting where a man shot his father on Friday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside the home with the victim and a 4-year-old girl. The incident took place around 3 p.m.―Investigators were able to talk the suspect into letting the child out but...
actionnews5.com
Mom looking for solutions to gun violence after son’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South mother is looking for solutions to gun violence after her son was murdered. “I just want to move forward and get some closure, and I want to know who and why,” said Lawanda Taylor. “That’s what everyone wants to know in a situation like this.”
actionnews5.com
Officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while on duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night. The incident happened on I-40 near Whitten Road after 9 p.m. The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. One suspect is detained and officers are looking for two additional...
actionnews5.com
Barricade situation in Southwest Memphis neighborhood ends with suspect, father dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a barricade situation in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood where the suspect and his father were found dead, police say. A crime scene was set up at a home on Heartland Lane with multiple police officers at the scene. Police blocked off a...
actionnews5.com
Warming centers open as temperatures drop in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is weeks away from the official start of winter, but temperatures continue to drop. There are several places across the Mid-South opening their doors to those without a home as we navigate through these frigid temperatures. ‘Room in the Inn’ located inside Memphis First...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. According to MPD, the shooting took place on Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Officers said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for suspect after shooting leaves 1 critically injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that has left a victim in critical condition. The shooting took place on the corner of South Main Street on Saturday night. One male victim was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect responsible for the shooting...
actionnews5.com
Man in critical condition after fight in jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is investigating an assault on a detainee during an altercation. The incident happened shortly after midnight―Staff performed life-saving procedures until the Memphis Fire Department arrived and transported him in critical condition to the hospital. The other cellmate was relocated...
actionnews5.com
Christian Brothers alum scores 3 touchdowns in Ohio State vs. Maryland game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Christian Brothers High School alum scored not one, not two but three touchdowns for Ohio State. The Buckeyes running back, Treyveon Henderson left with an injury and the true freshman from Memphis, Dallan Hayden answered the call in a big-time way. The college football star...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman last seen 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Memphis woman whose family says they have not heard from her in three days and are concerned for her safety. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen on Cane Meadow Circle at 9...
