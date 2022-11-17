ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi announces she won’t run for leadership post

By CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will not run for a leadership post, a move that sets the stage for a major shakeup in House Democratic leadership and marks the end of an era in Washington.

In a floor speech announcing her decision, Pelosi, a California Democrat who has long presided atop the House Democratic caucus, said she will still remain a member of Congress.

Speculation over the California Democrat’s future had intensified in the aftermath of the midterm elections, with some in Washington — including members of her own party — anticipating she may step aside for a new generation of leadership to take the reins after the Democrats lost the House of Representatives. CNN projected Wednesday that Republicans will take control of the chamber in January, though with a smaller margin than they’d hoped.

Pelosi said in a separate statement Wednesday that House Democrats had “defied expectations” in the midterms but didn’t mention her future plans.

“This year, House Democrats defied expectations with an excellent performance: running their races with courage, optimism and determination. In the next Congress, House Democrats will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda — with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority,” she wrote.

“House Democrats are thrilled to have so many terrific new and returning Members to the House, who will reinvigorate our Caucus with their energy, diversity and patriotism. We salute our departing Members for their magnificent leadership, achieving landmark progress on health care, climate action, infrastructure, gun violence, veterans and more that can never be diminished.”

