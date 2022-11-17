John Oliver got bold on the season finale of Last Week Tonight when he called out his employer, Warner Bros. Discovery, once again. On a night when Oliver talked about all the controversies surrounding the World Cup being hosted in Qatar, the late-night host dinged the parent company of HBO and HBO Max. Oliver exposed the injustices workers suffered while working in Qatar creating the infrastructure to host the soccer tournament. One particular worker said he was hopeful that the star athletes “would shine the light on all the exploitation that went into this event,” Oliver said. The worker said that he had...

30 MINUTES AGO