Hoyer won’t seek House leadership, Clyburn eyeing run for No. 4 spot

By Mike Lillis
 3 days ago

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Thursday he will remain in Congress next year but won’t seek a leadership position, joining Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who had announced the same decision moments before.

The surprise development clears the way for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the current chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, to jump several rungs up the leadership ladder to replace Pelosi in the next Congress, when Republicans will take control of the lower chamber.

In a letter to fellow Democrats, Hoyer said he’s proud of his work in leadership, but “now is the time for a new generation of leaders.” He quickly endorsed Jeffries, who faces no other challenger.

“I look forward to serving as a resource to him, to the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and to our entire Caucus in whatever capacity I can best be of assistance as we move forward together to address the nation’s challenges,” Hoyer wrote.

Hoyer, a 42-year veteran of Capitol Hill, said he intends to return to the powerful Appropriations Committee — a post he had held before joining leadership — to work on issues including education, health care and efforts to boost domestic manufacturing.

“I also look forward to continuing my focus on voting rights, civil rights, and human rights which I have made priorities throughout my public life,” he wrote.

Hoyer has been the No. 2 House Democrat, just behind Pelosi, since 2003. He was long thought to be the heir apparent to the top spot whenever Pelosi decided to bow out.

As the years stretched on under Pelosi’s reign, however, the composition of the caucus shifted, from one featuring a considerable number of moderates to a more liberal-heavy group — a shift thought to have disadvantaged the centrist Hoyer.

In addition, the long tenure of Pelosi, Hoyer and Rep. Jim Clyburn (S.C.), the Democratic whip, had frustrated the ambitions of younger lawmakers eager to join the leadership ranks. With Pelosi stepping down, the other two instantly became more vulnerable to internal challenges.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), who heads the Congressional Black Caucus, said Thursday that the group was likely to vote unanimously for Jeffries, who is a member, over any potential challenger, including Hoyer.

Instead, Hoyer will step down and join the rank and file in the next Congress.

“I look forward to working with all of you in the coming days and months to pursue the policies that will build a stronger, fairer, and more just America ‘For the People,’” he wrote.

Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House, for his part said he looked forward to assisting “our new generation of Democratic Leaders,” naming Jeffries and Reps. Katherine Clark (Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (Calif.) — who are expected to seek the top three spots, respectively.

Multiple sources told The Hill that Clyburn also wants to remain in the top tiers of leadership, and that he would run for the assistant leader role. That was the No. 3 spot the last time Democrats were in the minority, but would fall to the No. 4 slot in the next Congress, behind Caucus chair, according to the sources.

In that scenario, Aguilar, who was expected to seek the assistant leader position, would aim for Caucus chair instead. It’s unclear what that shift, if it materializes, would mean for Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), who is running for Caucus chairman.

“Speaker Pelosi has left an indelible mark on Congress and the country, and I look forward to her continued service and doing whatever I can to assist our new generation of Democratic Leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar,” Clyburn said in a statement.

Mychael Schnell contributed. Updated at 5:55 p.m.

Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) on Friday formally announced his bid to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top of the Democratic Party in the House next year, one day after the longtime leader said she would step out of that position in the next Congress.  Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, has […]
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City

Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Hakeem Jeffries officially announces his bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in move that will drop average age of House leadership by 31 years

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially announced Friday that he was running to lead the House Democrats and replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 'Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment,' the New York Democrat wrote in a letter addressed to the members of the 118th Congress, which assembles in January.
Rep. Katherine Clark Officially Bids to Help Lead Dems in Congress

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic deputies announced Thursday they were stepping down, a member of Massachusetts' congressional delegation has stepped forward to help lead the party in the next session. Rep. Katherine Clark announced her bid to be Democratic Whip, a position that assists party leadership in...
Nancy Pelosi, 82, arrives at the Capitol to announce decision on her future - after Republicans took the majority and with Hakeem Jeffries touted as her successor if she steps down as Democrats' leader

Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Capitol on Thursday giving no hint as to whether she has decided to stay in Democratic leadership or if she will step down after two decades of service. Wearing a white suit - the color of suffragettes - Pelosi, 82, smiled as she walked into...
