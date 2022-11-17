Crypto holders have been reacting to the dramatic collapse of FTX by withdrawing their Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies from exchanges to self-custody wallets. Last week, Bitcoin fell sharply in the wake of revelations that FTX financials had come under acute stress, dropping to as low as $15,675. The collapse, which is by far the most shocking insolvency of a custodian since Mt. Gox, caused widespread contagion for the crypto market as investors took a risk-off approach fearing a further market plunge.

