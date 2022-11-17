ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Bull Tim Draper Sticks To $250,000 Price Prediction For BTC In 2023

Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper is convinced that Bitcoin will tap $250,000 in the first half of 2023, despite the ongoing crypto winter. Earlier this week, the businessman noted that not even the ongoing FTX crisis would stop the top cryptocurrency from achieving that target. “No change in the price...
zycrypto.com

MEXC Global Exceeds 10 Million User-Base, Upgrades Brand Color to “Ocean Blue”

In celebration of its consistent growth trajectory, particularly reaching over 10 million users, MEXC Global has adopted the proposed brand color change. Aside from celebrating the milestone, the world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange is rebranding to spread awareness of what it upholds—Users Come First. The move comes after a highly responsive...
zycrypto.com

Bitflex Exchange Goes Live, Offers Intuitive User Interface Ideal for Modern Users

Bitflex exchange has launched following a successful beta period characterized by an over 1,000% growth of its community. The platform boasts an easy-to-navigate, aesthetically pleasing interface. The design includes helpful features like news, notifications, and charting tools, providing an ideal environment for the community to make informed trading decisions. Bitflex’s...
zycrypto.com

LBank Officially Lists the WCA TOKEN (WCA) on its Crypto Exchange Platform

Leading digital assets trading platform LBank has announced plans to officially list the WCA TOKEN (WCA) on its platform via a recent press. The token launch follows the platform’s plans to expand its reach to the global space further. WCAPES is a blockchain project built to integrate football with...
zycrypto.com

FTX’s Collapse Triggers Dramatic Shift Towards Self-Custody For Bitcoin, Ethereum

Crypto holders have been reacting to the dramatic collapse of FTX by withdrawing their Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies from exchanges to self-custody wallets. Last week, Bitcoin fell sharply in the wake of revelations that FTX financials had come under acute stress, dropping to as low as $15,675. The collapse, which is by far the most shocking insolvency of a custodian since Mt. Gox, caused widespread contagion for the crypto market as investors took a risk-off approach fearing a further market plunge.
zycrypto.com

FTX Class Action Lawsuit Draws Renewed Scrutiny Over Crypto Endorsements

A number of FTX users have filed a class action complaint and demand for jury trial against founder and former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and a number of other defendants comprising of sports and entertainment celebrities like Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Shaquille O’Neal, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, William Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Lawrence Gene David, and Kevin O’Leary.

