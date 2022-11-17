Read full article on original website
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Eyes A Comeback, But Binance CEO Thinks It Is Highly Unlikely
FTX founder nurses an ambition to make a comeback in the digital asset space following the implosion of his firm. He admits that it is a long shot but he will be making a valiant attempt at raising liquidity. Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s founder, believes it will be impossible to return...
Despite Solana’s Tumble Amid the FTX Collapse, The Community Is Keeping Its Hopes High
FTX’s rapid debacle has caused widespread pain for the crypto community, but certainly not close to that of the Solana community. Since November 6th, Solana’s token (SOL) price has plunged by just over 63%, making it only second to FTX’s native token, FTT, which is down over 93%.
Bitcoin Bull Tim Draper Sticks To $250,000 Price Prediction For BTC In 2023
Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper is convinced that Bitcoin will tap $250,000 in the first half of 2023, despite the ongoing crypto winter. Earlier this week, the businessman noted that not even the ongoing FTX crisis would stop the top cryptocurrency from achieving that target. “No change in the price...
Top Traders Spy Oryen Network After 120% Pump, Tamadoge, Solana, And Big Eyes Also On Watch
The crypto world’s top traders always focus on some of the most promising projects. Amidst the plethora out there and the bear market causing the weakest to be filtered out, that honour is now reserved for only a few projects. One such project is Tamadoge. The project is incredibly anticipated.
Bitcoin Bulls Are Braving The Storms Around FTX’s Fall, But Is A Crash To $10,000 Really In The Offing?
Bitcoin has steadied over the last few days in defiance of the pervading fiasco surrounding FTX’s collapse. The asset has been trading sideways for a week, settling on the $16,000 mark, which enthusiasts hope could be the bottom. El Salvador and Justin Sun have pledged to buy one BTC...
MEXC Global Exceeds 10 Million User-Base, Upgrades Brand Color to “Ocean Blue”
In celebration of its consistent growth trajectory, particularly reaching over 10 million users, MEXC Global has adopted the proposed brand color change. Aside from celebrating the milestone, the world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange is rebranding to spread awareness of what it upholds—Users Come First. The move comes after a highly responsive...
Bitflex Exchange Goes Live, Offers Intuitive User Interface Ideal for Modern Users
Bitflex exchange has launched following a successful beta period characterized by an over 1,000% growth of its community. The platform boasts an easy-to-navigate, aesthetically pleasing interface. The design includes helpful features like news, notifications, and charting tools, providing an ideal environment for the community to make informed trading decisions. Bitflex’s...
LBank Officially Lists the WCA TOKEN (WCA) on its Crypto Exchange Platform
Leading digital assets trading platform LBank has announced plans to officially list the WCA TOKEN (WCA) on its platform via a recent press. The token launch follows the platform’s plans to expand its reach to the global space further. WCAPES is a blockchain project built to integrate football with...
FTX’s Collapse Triggers Dramatic Shift Towards Self-Custody For Bitcoin, Ethereum
Crypto holders have been reacting to the dramatic collapse of FTX by withdrawing their Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies from exchanges to self-custody wallets. Last week, Bitcoin fell sharply in the wake of revelations that FTX financials had come under acute stress, dropping to as low as $15,675. The collapse, which is by far the most shocking insolvency of a custodian since Mt. Gox, caused widespread contagion for the crypto market as investors took a risk-off approach fearing a further market plunge.
Solana (SOL) holders losing trust after network blackouts. Could Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) be the game changer?
It is a sad but undeniable fact of life that wherever something of value exists, someone somewhere will try to steal, copy, or sabotage it. The crypto world has not escaped from this. According to expert reports, malicious actors are increasingly focusing on decentralized finance protocols, particularly those susceptible to...
US Banks Are Teaming Up To Explore The Possibilities Of A Digital Dollar With The Federal Reserve
Several U.S. banking institutions are working on a Proof-of-Concept digital money platform that could morph into a CBDC. The financial institutions are collaborating with an arm of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for the experiment. Across the world, central banks are racing toward the development of digital versions...
Can You Have A Blossoming Portfolio With Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Than Decred (DCR) and Curve DAO Token (CRV)?
Crypto traders have been dealt a tough hand lately, with Decred (DCR) and Curve DAO Token (CRV) tanking in price. However, all is not lost. Switching to Snowfall Protocol (SNW) could exalt your portfolio while avoiding flawed projects. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is A Blossoming Token. According to Decred (DCR) and...
FTX Class Action Lawsuit Draws Renewed Scrutiny Over Crypto Endorsements
A number of FTX users have filed a class action complaint and demand for jury trial against founder and former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and a number of other defendants comprising of sports and entertainment celebrities like Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Shaquille O’Neal, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, William Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Lawrence Gene David, and Kevin O’Leary.
“A Complete Failure Of Corporate Control,” Says New FTX CEO As He Unearths Even More Dirt Leading To The Collapse
FTX’s new CEO expresses shock over how the company was run as he opens a can of worms. He referred to the mismanagement of the company as “unprecedented” despite supervising a string of financial scandals. The new CEO is expected to guide the company through the torrid...
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Tells Where Crypto Market is Headed As XRP Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed that he believes the cryptocurrency industry will become stronger because of the ongoing market crisis as long as participants keep focusing on transparency and trust. In a tweet, Garlinghouse noted that he shared the same thoughts with the audience during the sixth-annual Ripple Swell Conference.
