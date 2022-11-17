ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Rhode Island using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Rhode Island. You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) along with specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op are encouraging individuals and families to opt for a healthier way to spend Black Friday; one that reconnects them with nature by spending time outdoors. Rhode Island’s natural and public assets, including 8,200 acres of parkland, 400 miles of hiking and biking trails, 25 parks and nature preserves, and eight saltwater beaches offer healthy, stress-free alternatives to crowded Black Friday shopping. From hiking, biking, fishing, and more, there are many ways to enjoy time outdoors.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

CCRI receives grant to strengthen employer partnership(s) program with Delta Dental and connect learners with opportunity

Today, Strada Education Network selected the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) to receive a grant through Strada’s Employer and Community College Partnership Challenge. Strada awarded this $400,000 grant as part of an effort to support innovative collaborations across the country between community colleges and employers in their region....
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy