Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Rhode Island Board of Elections completes General Election 2022 recounts
The Rhode Island Board of Elections announced on Friday that it has completed recounts in five General Election 2022 races. No outcomes were changed as a result of recount results. Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch...
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Rhode Island using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Rhode Island. You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Rhode Island.
DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) along with specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op are encouraging individuals and families to opt for a healthier way to spend Black Friday; one that reconnects them with nature by spending time outdoors. Rhode Island’s natural and public assets, including 8,200 acres of parkland, 400 miles of hiking and biking trails, 25 parks and nature preserves, and eight saltwater beaches offer healthy, stress-free alternatives to crowded Black Friday shopping. From hiking, biking, fishing, and more, there are many ways to enjoy time outdoors.
CCRI receives grant to strengthen employer partnership(s) program with Delta Dental and connect learners with opportunity
Today, Strada Education Network selected the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) to receive a grant through Strada’s Employer and Community College Partnership Challenge. Strada awarded this $400,000 grant as part of an effort to support innovative collaborations across the country between community colleges and employers in their region....
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 19 – 26)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 20 – 26, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
