The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Stuff a Plane with Christmas Toys for Needy ChildrenCarl M. DameronRedlands, CA
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation AuthorityThe HD PostHesperia, CA
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Tuesday
Southern California will see sunshine, pleasant temperatures and a few breezes on Tuesday, with a very warm Thanksgiving coming up.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa's Ice Rink is back
Back for a second season, the city of Yucaipa’s Uptown Ice Rink will open Saturday, Nov. 26. at Winterfest. The rink will feature 3,700 square feet of real ice, fire pits rentals, group party packages, private rink buyouts for groups of 50 or more, DJ entertainment and theme nights.
KESQ
Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend
A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory For Saturday Morning For The Inland Empire
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday morning November 19, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Strong Santa Ana winds will not be as strong as on Wednesday morning. Southern California Weather...
sandiegometro.com
‘Tis the Season to Help Our Furry Friends Have a Happy Holiday – Donate Online to SDCCU ‘Presents for Paws’
This special holiday fundraiser benefits animal shelters and rescues in Southern California. San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is collecting monetary donations for “Presents for Paws,” a special holiday fundraising campaign benefiting animal shelters and rescues in San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. This will be SDCCU’s eleventh consecutive holiday season supporting the “Presents for Paws” campaign. “SDCCU is committed to supporting animal shelters and rescues throughout Southern California,” said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell. “This holiday season, we invite and encourage the members of our communities to donate online to help raise much-needed funds for these extraordinary animal organizations to help them continue the great work they do for our furry friends.”
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs International Airport Preparing for Record Thanksgiving Travel
It’s that time of year. “As we move out of the pandemic, the travel volume for this Thanksgiving is expected to be the highest on record for Southern California,” Corporate Communications and Programs Manager with AAA, Doug Shupe, shared. Family gatherings bring busy airports and highways as Thanksgiving...
foxla.com
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Christmas Parade will be Dec. 10; Water of Life pastor will be grand marshal
A huge crowd lined the streets of downtown Fontana last year to watch the annual Christmas Parade, and organizers are hoping for great attendance at the event once again in 2022. This year’s parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temecula, CA
Temecula is a thriving city in the southwestern region of Riverside County, California. The city is well-known for its hot air balloon festivals, wine country, and old-town charm. With a population of over 100,000 people, Temecula has something for everyone—especially families with kids. If you're planning a vacation to...
Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms
Hundreds of customers are without power in Thousand Palms. As of 5:00 p.m., the outage is affecting 353 customers in the area of Watt Court to Manufacturing Road. We've received some reports that some businesses along Varner Road, including In-N-Out Burger. The Coachella Valley Brewing Co. announced they closed for the night due to the The post Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Tow truck crashes into power pole in Fontana
A tow truck crashed into a power pole in Fontana on Nov. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 8:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a non-injury single-vehicle traffic collision at Oleander and Baseline avenues. Officers conducted an investigation and ended up arresting the driver on a DUI...
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Fontana Herald News
Debbie Gibson will perform at Lewis Family Playhouse on Nov. 25
Pop singer Debbie Gibson will be presenting a “Winterlicious” concert at the Lewis Family Playhouse on Friday, Nov. 25. Gibson will perform songs from her long-awaited holiday album as well as hits like "Lost in Your Eyes" and "Only in My Dreams.”. Upcoming shows at the Lewis Family...
KTLA.com
Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued
Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona
Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
iebusinessdaily.com
Lilley to lead Riverside EDD
Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside state of the county scheduled
Riverside County will hold its annual state of the county event next month. The gathering, which typically attracts hundreds of local officials from the public and private sectors, is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. December 8 at the Morongo Resort in Cabazon, according to county’s website.
