SFist

Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms

Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point

Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
BURLINGAME, CA
Mission Local

When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines

Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police department offers catalytic converter theft prevention kit

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise — California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft cases with over 10,000 […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
SAN JOSE, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Recently Fully Remodeled Home with Divine Sunrise Views and Abundant Serenity Seeks $5.75 Million in Saratoga, California

20901 Michaels Drive Home in Saratoga, California for Sale. 20901 Michaels Drive, Saratoga, California is a modern East facing home with divine sunrise views, city light night views sitting on a peaceful, quiet, location full of nature and still close to town; restaurants, parks, library, schools & more. This Home in Saratoga offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20901 Michaels Drive, please contact Chandani Group (Phone: 408-391-8267) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
SARATOGA, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County votes are completed

The Alameda County registrar’s office completed tallying votes Friday night. Now it will begin the process of auditing the ballots. On Nov. 8, Berkeley voters cast ballots for four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They also decided on three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They also casted ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Popular Oakland beer bar abruptly closes

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
climaterwc.com

San Mateo Credit Union raises $10,000 for local nonprofits

San Mateo Credit Union (SMCU) encouraged members to use their SMCU debit and credit cards for a purpose on October 20, International Credit Union (ICU) Day. For every card transaction that day, SMCU pledged to donate 25 cents to local nonprofits, WeHOPE and Mental Health Association of San Mateo County.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems

OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
OAKLAND, CA

