Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFist
Take A Look at Your New Muni Subway Map — With Central Subway Starting Some Service Saturday
Saturday is the soft opening of Muni's long-awaited, much-delayed Central Subway, with free weekend service beginning to just the four new stops on the new line. It's January when the big service changes begin. Yes, I can hardly believe it either, but the Central Subway will actually begin welcoming passengers...
Menlo Park resident confronts intruder in her kitchen; police link suspect to thefts in 3 cities
A call to police from a Menlo Park resident who had found an intruder in her home Saturday morning, Nov. 19, led to the arrest of a woman tied to thefts in three cities, Menlo Park Police stated in a press release. At about 6 a.m., a resident in the...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
climaterwc.com
Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point
Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
calmatters.network
DA declines to file charges against driver in death of Alameda County supervisor
Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan nearly one year ago, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Friday. Chan, 72, was walking her dog Maggie when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05...
Tiles from prominent muralist's work, sold to Woodsider in 1984, found near Costco
How did a mural of Sausalito, sold to a Woodside resident 38 years ago, end up near a Costco parking lot? That's what Ron Wagner, whose father – prominent San Francisco-born ceramic artist Guillermo Wagner Granizo – created the 7-by-9-foot work, is wondering. In mid-October, Menlo Park resident...
Police department offers catalytic converter theft prevention kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise — California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft cases with over 10,000 […]
San Jose pushes electric vehicle use in low-income areas
San Jose wants to boost electric car adoption in low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods by eliminating “charging deserts” and adding incentives to make juicing up more attractive for residents. As part of a pilot program unanimously approved by the San Jose City Council Tuesday, the city will work with...
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
luxury-houses.net
A Recently Fully Remodeled Home with Divine Sunrise Views and Abundant Serenity Seeks $5.75 Million in Saratoga, California
20901 Michaels Drive Home in Saratoga, California for Sale. 20901 Michaels Drive, Saratoga, California is a modern East facing home with divine sunrise views, city light night views sitting on a peaceful, quiet, location full of nature and still close to town; restaurants, parks, library, schools & more. This Home in Saratoga offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20901 Michaels Drive, please contact Chandani Group (Phone: 408-391-8267) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County votes are completed
The Alameda County registrar’s office completed tallying votes Friday night. Now it will begin the process of auditing the ballots. On Nov. 8, Berkeley voters cast ballots for four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They also decided on three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They also casted ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
VIDEO: Auto burglary suspects arrested after dramatic freeway foot chase in San Francisco
A driver captured this stunning foot chase on southbound 101 where plain-clothed SFPD officers zig-zagged across lanes of traffic and arrested two men and a juvenile in connection to a string of auto burglaries.
berkeleyside.org
Popular Oakland beer bar abruptly closes
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Credit Union raises $10,000 for local nonprofits
San Mateo Credit Union (SMCU) encouraged members to use their SMCU debit and credit cards for a purpose on October 20, International Credit Union (ICU) Day. For every card transaction that day, SMCU pledged to donate 25 cents to local nonprofits, WeHOPE and Mental Health Association of San Mateo County.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the San Mateo Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in San Mateo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in a San Mateo Target parking lot, in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard.
New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems
OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
Comments / 0