New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
theriver953.com
BRNGTF make another major drug arrest in Culpeper
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTTF) and Virginia State Police confirm by email the conclusion of an investigation with an arrest. On Nov. 16 60 year old Jesse O. Williams and 31 year old Jamie L. Cottoms both of Culpeper were taken into custody. The pair were...
Inside Nova
Police: Driver nearly careens into cruiser in Vienna
A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop...
Police searching for possibly armed suspect in Manassas bank robbery
Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in their search for a possibly armed suspect who robbed a bank in Manassas Saturday morning.
Virginia man known as ‘Glockz’ convicted for felony gun possession
A Northern Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a "ghost" gun, found in a vehicle as he and three others fled the scene of a drug sting in Fairfax County.
Suspect Arrested After Brutally Stabbing Stranger To Death In Oxon Hill Parking Lot
A Clinton man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, is accused of stabbing Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around noon, Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
Police: Culpeper man arrested for cocaine, firearm possession
A Culpeper man is in custody after a task force bust resulted in cocaine, a firearm and cash being seized.
alxnow.com
Police investigate early evening assaults and robberies near Holmes Run
Alexandria Police are investigating two early evening robberies in residential areas near Holmes Run last Thursday (Nov. 10) and Saturday (Nov. 12). On Thursday at around 5 p.m., a 24-year-old man told police that he was hit by a male suspect and robbed of cash in the 5300 block of Holmes Run Parkway. The victim told police that he was taking a walk when he was attacked. He did not go to the hospital.
Virginia State Police take over investigation into UVA shooting
Following days of investigation into the deadly shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night, Virginia State Police will now be taking over.
Weeks after deadly stabbing, man arrested for murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of stabbing someone during a fight is facing charges, including murder. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that officers arrested Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, of Clinton for the killing of Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, of Suitland. Investigators said Scottland stabbed Taylor […]
NBC Washington
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Recover Stolen Loaded Gun While Investigating A Suspicious Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On November 14 at 1:18 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Post Office Road and October Place. During the investigation, the occupants were asked to exit the car, at which time a passenger fled. He was apprehended and officers recovered a...
WTOP
Ex-boyfriend pleads guilty in disappearance of pregnant Va. mother
Almost 12 years after her death, the ex-boyfriend of a pregnant Virginia mother pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney. Bethany Anne Decker was 21-years-old and five months pregnant at the time of her disappearance on Jan. 29, 2011. Decker was living...
‘He Was Pursuing That Moped’: MPD Captain Testifies Against Officers In Murder, Obstruction Trial
When Captain Franklin Porter got to his desk around 9 p.m. on October 23, 2020, it appeared he was in for a pretty normal shift as watch commander for the Metropolitan Police Department. As the supervisor in charge of MPD’s entire Fourth District that night, he began his shift reading and editing an officer’s investigation.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service
The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.
Inside Nova
Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker's death
Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W. Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him...
Inside Nova
InFive: Double murder arrest, cemetery gates and a windy day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police have charged a 24-year-old Woodbridge man with shooting his ex-girlfriend, another victim and a family dog in the Dumfries area late Wednesday. 4. Cemetery gates. Soaring white columns that date back two centuries now anchor an upgraded pedestrian gate...
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
‘People to see, things to do’ | Video shows accused killer with guns, message hours before murders in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A police investigator said in a court document that a man accused of killing a former girlfriend and her boyfriend appeared in a video hours earlier, showing guns, saying: “People to see, things to do…I got something for them…” The Prince William County Police Department said Desmond […]
