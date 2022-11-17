ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

theriver953.com

BRNGTF make another major drug arrest in Culpeper

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTTF) and Virginia State Police confirm by email the conclusion of an investigation with an arrest. On Nov. 16 60 year old Jesse O. Williams and 31 year old Jamie L. Cottoms both of Culpeper were taken into custody. The pair were...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Driver nearly careens into cruiser in Vienna

A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop...
VIENNA, VA
alxnow.com

Police investigate early evening assaults and robberies near Holmes Run

Alexandria Police are investigating two early evening robberies in residential areas near Holmes Run last Thursday (Nov. 10) and Saturday (Nov. 12). On Thursday at around 5 p.m., a 24-year-old man told police that he was hit by a male suspect and robbed of cash in the 5300 block of Holmes Run Parkway. The victim told police that he was taking a walk when he was attacked. He did not go to the hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Weeks after deadly stabbing, man arrested for murder in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of stabbing someone during a fight is facing charges, including murder. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that officers arrested Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, of Clinton for the killing of Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, of Suitland.  Investigators said Scottland stabbed Taylor […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Ex-boyfriend pleads guilty in disappearance of pregnant Va. mother

Almost 12 years after her death, the ex-boyfriend of a pregnant Virginia mother pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney. Bethany Anne Decker was 21-years-old and five months pregnant at the time of her disappearance on Jan. 29, 2011. Decker was living...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Inside Nova

Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker's death

Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W. Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Double murder arrest, cemetery gates and a windy day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police have charged a 24-year-old Woodbridge man with shooting his ex-girlfriend, another victim and a family dog in the Dumfries area late Wednesday. 4. Cemetery gates. Soaring white columns that date back two centuries now anchor an upgraded pedestrian gate...
DUMFRIES, VA
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘People to see, things to do’ | Video shows accused killer with guns, message hours before murders in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A police investigator said in a court document that a man accused of killing a former girlfriend and her boyfriend appeared in a video hours earlier, showing guns, saying: “People to see, things to do…I got something for them…” The Prince William County Police Department said Desmond […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

