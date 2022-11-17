Read full article on original website
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Scott Johnson: conviction for murder of gay US student in Sydney quashed
An Australian man who confessed to killing US mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 has had his conviction overturned on appeal. Scott White was sentenced to jail in May, 33 years after Mr Johnson's body was found at the base of cliffs in Sydney. The death was ruled as suicide at...
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney admits kicking law graduate to death
A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena. Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the law graduate as she walked home from a night out in east London last summer. Ms Aleena, 35, died from multiple injuries after...
Angry tenant kicks, screams and damages landlord's property near USC campus
A Southern California landlord is concerned for his renters and property and he continues to deal with a problematic tenant. While the eviction process is underway, it could take much longer than expected.
BBC
Robber jailed for attacking schoolgirl, 13, over mobile phone
A robber who attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl after she refused to hand over her mobile phone has been jailed. James Valentine, 21, approached the teenager while she was sitting on swings in Queen's Bower Recreation Ground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 20 January. When she refused to give him the phone,...
BBC
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
BBC
Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt
A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and...
BBC
King Charles: Foie gras banned at royal residences
There will be no foie gras served in royal residences, a letter from Buckingham Palace to animal rights campaigners has confirmed. King Charles is understood to have been a longstanding opponent of the food, made from the liver of a duck or goose, that campaigners say is cruel. The King's...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Police dispersal order to tackle rising hare coursing
A county-wide dispersal order has been issued by police in Lincolnshire after multiple reports of hare coursing. The order is in place until 10:50 GMT on Monday and comes after a spate of such incidents across the county. Police said many of the suspects involved in hare coursing were from...
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
BBC
Poole family traumatised after pellet smashes window
A mother said she feels unsafe in her home after a metal pellet smashed into the window of her first floor flat where her two-year-old son often stands, watching the world go by. Lorely Ford, from Broadstone in Poole, said: "All of a sudden there was a massive loud bang,...
BBC
Sgt Matiu Ratana: Date set for murder trial
A man accused of murdering Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer. Sgt Ratana, known as Matt, was shot while working at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September 2020. Louis De Zoysa, 25, of no fixed address,...
BBC
VIP abuse inquiry officer could face misconduct proceedings
The officer who led a disastrous Metropolitan Police investigation of VIP sex abuse allegations could face gross misconduct proceedings. Steve Rodhouse ran an operation that probed false claims that MPs and generals abused and murdered children. He has been served with a formal notice by the police watchdog over allegedly...
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
BBC
Six men charged over cash machine raids
Six men have been charged with attacks on cash machines across the UK. Hundreds of officers from seven forces across the Midlands, East and Scotland took part in a series of raids on Wednesday. Among items seized were stolen cars, high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash, offensive weapons...
BBC
Activists occupy tables at Gordon Ramsay restaurant in London
Police were called to Gordon Ramsay's three-star Michelin restaurant in London on Saturday after climate change activists occupied tables. Members of Animal Rebellion sat at tables reserved for guests at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay on Hospital Road, Chelsea, south-west London. They held menus with the environmental cost of food served at...
BBC
Lake District: Warning after walkers get lost in the dark
Mountain rescuers in the Lake District are warning walkers to be aware of how quickly night falls in the winter after a group got lost. Four women became disorientated in the dark near Threshwaite Mouth in Hartsop, Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said. The group did not have a torch but...
BBC
Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river
A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...
BBC
Gwent Police: New messages reveal more misconduct allegations
The Welsh secretary has said he is "appalled" following fresh allegations of misconduct within a police force. Conservative MP David TC Davies, said the activities reported by the Sunday Times, if proved, are "unacceptable". The report revealed new findings of misogyny, racism, homophobia and corruption within Gwent Police, including among...
