BBC
Prison officer admits to intimate relationship with prisoner
A prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner. Rachel Martin, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to eight counts over her relationship with Raymond Abraham, an inmate at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset. She also admitted encouraging possession of a mobile...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney admits kicking law graduate to death
A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena. Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the law graduate as she walked home from a night out in east London last summer. Ms Aleena, 35, died from multiple injuries after...
Unlicensed tattoo artist jailed for 13 years after raping unconscious woman
An unlicensed tattoo artist who “exploited and abused” a woman’s trust before raping her while she was unconscious at his flat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.Brazilian Dewal Dos Santos Silva, 37, of High Road, Wembley, north-west London, was contacted by the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, who arranged to go to the flat to get a tattoo done on the evening of October 30 2020.While there she became groggy and lost consciousness before waking in the early hours of the following morning to find Dos Santos Silva raping her.As the “distraught” woman went home after the...
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Boy, 14, locked himself in bedroom and emailed mum to say he had taken his life
A 14-year-old boy with autism and anorexia locked himself in his room and scheduled an email to tell his mum he had taken his own life, an inquest heard. Henry Tucker's family had struggled for support while the NHS was stretched by the demands of the Covid pandemic. The inquest...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel
An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
Family of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime
The family of a teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street in Brixton, south London, for nearly an hour have called for an end to knife crime after his two attackers were given life sentences.James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he was attacked by Leon Rashid and Taiquane Lewis last February and has been left in a wheelchair, with life-changing injuries, after the incident.He was a completely innocent victim of the gang stabbing.“I urge people who carry knives to stop,” Rachel Duncan, James’s aunt, said after the sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTory minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants over conditionsWaving bus passengers stop behind journalist during live report on strike disruption
Almost 1,700 suspects, including drug dealers, arrested over six weeks by Met
Almost 1,700 suspects – including violent criminals, drug dealers and sex offenders – have been arrested in London over the past six weeks during a surge in operations, the Metropolitan Police has said.As part of Operation Yamata, an off-shoot of the force’s county lines response, officers have charged a high-risk sex offender who had been on the run for more than four years, and closed 27 drugs lines over the course of one week.Commander Alexis Boon, who leads on the project, said the Met has been taking a “much more precise and strategic” approach to tackling crime.It comes after new...
BBC
Jamie Benbow: Third man charged with murder of stab victim
A man has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a man stabbed to death at his home in Birmingham. Jamie Benbow, 29, died at the scene after being attacked on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood on 21 October, West Midlands Police said. Ravelle Hutchinson, 26, of...
Parents in court after husky mauls three-month-old girl to death in woodland
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky in woodland have been granted unconditional bail by magistrates.Karen Alcock, 41, and Vincent King, 54, are accused of being in charge of the dog, called Blizzard, which killed Kyra King while dangerously out of control.Emergency services were called to Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at about 11pm on March 6.Kyra was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering horrific wounds to her neck and head.Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, Alcock gave no indication of her plea, while King pleaded not guilty.The pair, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, were ordered to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 7 for a plea and directions hearing.
BBC
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
BBC
Man charged after police officer injured by stolen car in Birmingham
A man has been charged after a police officer suffered several broken bones when he was hit by a suspected stolen car. The officer was trying to stop the Ford Fiesta using a stinger, a spiked strip, when the collision happened in Weoley Castle, Birmingham on Friday night. He was...
Man, 60, is knifed to death at FedEx parcel delivery warehouse as police arrest 48-year-old suspect
A 60-year-old man has been knifed to death at a FedEx parcel delivery warehouse today leading to the arrest of a man, 48, on suspicion of murder. Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to the warehouse in Rotherham at around 9.40am this morning to reports that a man had been stabbed.
BBC
Driver who killed cycling policewoman Lynwen Thomas jailed
A van driver who killed a cycling off-duty policewoman while on his phone has been jailed for five years. Simon Lee Draper, 42, of Meidrim Road, St Clears, Carmarthenshire, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving last month. He was heading toward Carmarthen on the A40 when his Ford...
