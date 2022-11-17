ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Peter Farley obituary

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzqAD_0jEZz0Zr00
In 2015 Peter Farley led the curatorial team of the largest-ever exhibition of European theatre design in China

My friend and colleague Peter Farley, who has died aged 68 of bronchial pneumonia, was a theatre designer, international exhibition curator, writer and teacher.

A longstanding committee member and director of the Society of British Theatre Designers, he was also the curator and designer of Transformation & Revelation, the UK Design for Performance at the Prague Quadrennial 2011, and he curated exhibitions at the V&A in London and in Beijing.

Born in Farnham, Surrey, Peter was adopted as a baby by Elizabeth (known as Bette, nee Barr), a cleaner, and Percy (known as Peter) Farley, who fought in Burma. Peter was initially brought up in Kent. In 1964, when he was 10 and the family was living in Sunningdale, Berkshire, his parents had another son, John. The following year a heart problem contributed to their father’s early death, in his 40s, deeply affecting Peter.

In 1965, Bette took Peter and John to Australia to visit family and start a new life, but in the end they stayed for less than a year, returning to the UK to live in Chobham, Surrey, with Peter attending the Salesian school in Chertsey.

Peter moved to London in 1973 to study theatre design at Wimbledon School of Art (now part of the University of the Arts London). On leaving Wimbledon, he quickly became a part of the 70s London theatre and art scene. He ran a gallery called the Artists’ Market in Covent Garden with the artist Vera Russell, and worked as a design assistant and collaborator with the artist, theatre and film designer Yolanda Sonnabend.

In the late 80s, Peter returned to Wimbledon as a part-time associate lecturer, simultaneously holding a similar position at Central Saint Martins. He then ran the MA scenography course (now theatre and production design) at Wimbledon for a couple of years in the early 90s, after which he remained as a freelance associate lecture while also working with Sonnabend. In 1996, he became senior lecturer on the BA theatre design course, where he stayed until his retirement in 2019.

In 2015 Peter led the curatorial team of the largest-ever exhibition of European theatre design in China, hosted by the National Centre for Performing Arts in Beijing. He was beginning to suffer from ill health and friends advised him against going, but Peter was determined and, of course, once he arrived in Beijing, he was in his element and loved every minute of it.

As a young man Peter struggled with alcohol addiction but he overcame it with the support of Alcoholics Anonymous, and in his later years went on to become a mentor to others struggling with the illness.

Peter had two longterm relationships: the first with Robin Duff, who died in 1990, and then in the mid-90s he rekindled his friendship with the writer Stefan Andhé, whom he had first met in the 70s. In 1996, Peter bought a tiny cottage in the Lanes, Brighton, which he loved, and he and Stefan split their time between there and London.

Peter is survived by Stefan and by his brother, John.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Mimi Parker obituary

Mimi Parker, of the American alternative rock group Low, who has died aged 55 of ovarian cancer, had a voice renowned for its quiet, eerie intensity. Often blended in stunning harmonies with her bandmate and husband Alan Sparhawk, and enhanced by her delicate brushwork on the drums, her voice had an impact on the listener that was sometimes chilling, sometimes heavenly, always mesmerising.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian

Lionel Pyke obituary

My father, Lionel Pyke, who has died aged 92, was the owner and director of the glazing company Cadogan Glass, based in Battersea, south-west London. In his early working days he had been an estate agent, industrial glove salesman and locksmith before setting up Cadogan Glass in the late 1970s. Operating from a premises on Battersea Park Road, over the years it grew by serving local households and businesses, and providing specialist glazing and mirror work for many luxury hotels in central London.
The Guardian

Julie Powell obituary

In the early 2000s, when blogging was new, writers dreamed of turning their online endeavours into media sensations. Julie Powell, who died aged 49 of cardiac arrest, was one of blogging’s earliest success stories. Started in August 2002, The Julie/Julia Project detailed her messy attempts to cook her way...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Cornelia Schroeder obituary

My mother, Cornelia Schroeder, who has died aged 73, was a virologist specialising in influenza and also the editor of her mother’s memoir. Cornelia spent the early years of her career in her native East Germany, but after its collapse, she went to work at the National Institute for Medical Research in Mill Hill, London. From 1990 to 1993, she was Wellcome research fellow at the institute’s division of virology, working on isolation of the influenza virus protein. There, she met an international crowd of like-minded people with whom she remained friends and went hiking in west Wales every year - long after she went back to Berlin in 1993, returning to the Charité Institute for Virology to take up a post as associate professor.
The Guardian

Vic Nierop-Reading obituary

My father, Vic Nierop-Reading, who has died aged 95, was a conservation architect who spent much of his life helping to restore the precious old buildings of Norwich. Born in Finchley, north London, Vic was the only child of Frank Reading, a clockmaker, and May (nee Elsegood), who worked in a jewellery showroom. He went to Christ’s college in Finchley, north London, before training in architecture at North London Polytechnic (now London Metropolitan University). He started his career in 1953, working for the Geddes Hyslop firm of London architects, specialising in restoring English country houses.
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Guardian

‘The more we pulled back the carpet, the more we saw’: what I learned when I bought a house with a dark past

In January 2021, 18 months after a sticky divorce, I bought a house. I bought it partly because I could – my ex-wife and I had got lucky on the property ladder and walked away with enough money for a deposit each. But also, I bought it because I was desperate. With shared custody of our two-year-old daughter, I needed a place where she could be happy and where I could get back on my feet.
The Guardian

The Guardian

506K+
Followers
116K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy