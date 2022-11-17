ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

Microsoft Teams now has four games to put the fun into remote work

Microsoft has followed through with plans to bring its Casual Games stable to Teams as part of its effort to make the app more social. News of Casual Games coming to Teams leaked in June with speculation it could be its on-ramp to Microsoft's metaverse. Microsoft now says that bringing classic Windows games or brain teasers like Solitaire to Teams can improve productivity for remote and hybrid workers.

