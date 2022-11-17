ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Heights, VA

Colonial Heights, Chester Turkey Trots: Fun for everyone!

By Kristi K. Higgins, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2K6i_0jEZyuaZ00

Who is up for a Turkey Trot or two? Runners, joggers, walkers and trotters can do their thing this Saturday and/or Thanksgiving morning.

BOX Sports Group's inaugural 3K Turkey Trot and Food Drive is November 19 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Three Leg Run Brewery Winery Meadery [Three Leg Run] in Chester at 4418 W. Hundred Road.

There will be a separate kids' course for young turkey trotters.

Donations of turkeys, canned goods, instant potatoes, boxed stuffing and desserts will be collected to support families in need. Cash donations will also be accepted.

For your post-run cooldown, enjoy a craft beer at Three Leg Run, grab some food at the food trucks and let the kids play in the kids zone.

BOX Sports Group is focused on goal setting, healthy habits, integrity and community building via exposure to multiple avenues of sports, fitness and education.

AKC's Family Dog magazine: Photo ContestEnter photo contest: Capture canines in action, win money

Southern Virginia Regional Chamber's 10th annual 5K Turkey Trot which includes a 1-mile Fun Run is Thursday, November 24 from 9 a.m. - noon.

Be at the Colonial Heights High School - Technical Center bright and early at 3451 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights.

The Southern Virginia Regional Chamber community event is designed to bring the community together to gratefully celebrate healthy living. Proceeds benefit locals schools, a scholarship fund and Forgotten Tails Animal Rescue.

Visit sovachamber.com and boxsportsgroup.com for more information including registration, fees, event activities, sponsor information and more.

Participants are highly encouraged to wear turkey attire. Don't forget to gobble while you wabble!

Shoney's closing for good: Prince GeorgeFamily-friendly restaurant starts in Hopewell, ends in Prince George: Shoney's fans react

VA BIKE EXPO kicks off Black Friday'Doe The Paperboy' hosts VA BIKE EXPO: Vendors, bike track, games, music, DJs, artists

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

Your support is vital to local journalism. Please subscribe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond holiday light show begins Thanksgiving day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Holiday Light Show will begin on Thanksgiving day at the Richmond International Raceway located at 4690 Carolina Ave gate number 7. The event was set to begin Friday, Nov. 18 however it was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The show features more than 1...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

2022 Richmond Holiday Light Show returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Holiday Light Show returns on Friday, Nov. 18, starting a 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. The event will run though New Year’s Eve. There will be dozens of dazzling lights and larger-than-life holiday-themed displays across the Richmond Raceway. Visitors are invited to gather their family and friends in their car and tune in to the synchronized light show on their radio as they drive through the event.
RICHMOND, VA
spotsylvania.va.us

COUNTY'S NEWEST PARK OPENS IN SPOTSYLVANIA

The county’s newest park officially opens in Spotsylvania. A ribbon cutting was held November 17, 2022, marking the opening of Keswick Park, nestled on 36-acres within the Keswick community development. The park located at 7710 Folkstone Drive near the intersection of Lake Anna Parkway and Brock Road in the...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘Light Up the Tracks’ returns to Ashland this weekend

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season is officially beginning in Ashland this weekend. At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the town of Ashland will make the beginning of the holiday season official with “Light Up the Tracks,” in which the buildings along the railway will be ornamented with Christmas lights.
ASHLAND, VA
WSLS

Salem Spartans take down Louisa Lions, 54-37

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – For the first time in a long time, perennial power Salem was on the road in a region semifinal at the home of the Lions. The game’s final score was Salem 54, Louisa County 37.
SALEM, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Nov. 17-23

Food News will be taking a holiday break next week! Stay tuned for its tasty return on Dec. 1. Time to HBO Max and chill — “The Big Brunch,” an eight-episode cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, premiered on the streaming service last week. The show aims to spotlight undiscovered culinary talents and one of the contestants is chef Daniel Harthausen of Richmond’s Young Mother pop-up. P.S. Three more episodes went live today, Nov. 17, the perfect recipe for a binge-worthy evening. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
allamericanatlas.com

33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia

It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

3K+
Followers
874
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy