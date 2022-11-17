ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Happens – Thanksgiving planning made easy!

By Hannah Trippett
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Are you stressed about hosting Thanksgiving? We’ve got the perfect plan for you to entertain your guests from food to activities!

First, let’s start off by making your guests feel comfortable. Peach Skin Sheets tells us all about their luxurious product that will make it hard for anyone to get out of bed.

Next, Chic Execs joins the show again to get help us with the perfect gifts for our guests! Plus, Bestreviews helps you pick out the best products for hosting.

If the parade isn’t so much your think, what about the National Dog show? Sit down and watch some of the best of the best complete on November 24.

Finally, while you are busy celebrating the holidays don’t forget it’s also open enrollment season. We spoke with the experts at United Healthcare for all of the info you need on signing up.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

