Trojans: Wired podcast previews Utah-Oregon with Ducks Wire editor

By Donovan James
 3 days ago
It’s USC-UCLA week, but it’s also Utah-Oregon week in the Pac-12. It’s Showdown Saturday, with the Trojans and Bruins playing in Southern California, and Utah going to Eugene to face the Ducks in the day’s other huge Pac-12 collision.

The Trojans: Wired podcast is looking at both games. We recorded a separate episode on USC-UCLA. In this specific episode, we look at the Utah-Oregon game which follows USC-UCLA on the Saturday schedule. It’s a late-night Pac-12 After Dark kickoff at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Our friends at Ducks Wire are covering that game, and there is fresh speculation that Bo Nix will not play. We recorded this podcast before the Bo Nix speculation cranked up, but there’s still a lot of interesting stuff on the game with Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel.

Follow Ducks Wire for full coverage of this contest and everything surrounding it.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

