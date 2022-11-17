Read full article on original website
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
KMPH.com
Convicted felon arrested after traffic stop in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A convicted felon was arrested after a traffic stop Friday night in Northeast Fresno. Fresno Police officers say they pulled over a driver near Bulldog Lane and Ninth Street for a moving vehicle violation. When officers spoke with the driver, they found out that he...
thesungazette.com
Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck
Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
Police say two boys robbed at gunpoint in North Fresno
Fresno Police say two 15-year-old boys were robbed at gunpoint by other teenagers in North Fresno. Leaving one of the boys with a cut after being pistol-whipped.
Fresno rollover crash left man with serious injuries, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was involved in a rollover crash that left him with serious injuries Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say around 6:00 p.m. they received a call regarding a solo vehicle crash on Jensen and Elm avenues. Upon arrival, police say they found an unconscious, but […]
Tulare deputies looking for armed robbery suspect
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday evening at a gas station. Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. they were called to Speedway Gas Station on 253 East Sierra Avenue for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officials say as the victim and his brother […]
Tulare PD search for driver in deadly hit and run with bicycle
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died. Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they […]
thesungazette.com
One dead after two car collision
TULARE COUNTY – An individual driving a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to avoid a collision with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Road 156 and Avenue 264, but was unsuccessful and collided on the driver’s side of the Camry. On Nov. 15, at approximately 2:58 p.m., the Fresno...
Tulare hit and run victim unconscious in hospital, CHP searching for driver
A violent impact on State Route 137 near Soults Drive led to 911 calls around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after running from crash, passenger airlifted to CRMC
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after running away from a rollover crash near Caruthers. CHP says the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling northbound on S. West Ave. north of Nebraska Ave. when they ran off the road and hit a tree and overturned in the front yard of a residence.
KMPH.com
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Fresno Police find trailer set up to steal fuel from gas stations, two suspects arrested
In the trailer, police found a liquid tank full of gasoline and equipment to siphon fuel from gas station tanks.
Man arrested for 2 Fresno shootings, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man Thursday who they say is allegedly responsible for two shootings. Police say, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, 40-year-old Raul Flores was arrested in the 1500 Block of North Fay Avenue. During the arrest, police say Flores attempted to […]
KMPH.com
Deputies arrest man for disturbance, they later learn he is wanted in Mexico for murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man who was arrested in Monson for spousal abuse is now facing even bigger charges as deputies learned he is also wanted in Mexico for murder. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 10700 block of Simpson Drive on Thursday due to a reported disturbance.
Fresno Police need help identifying suspects installing skimmer device
Fresno Police are asking for your help to identify suspects caught on camera installing a skimmer device.
Carjackers found in a stolen car, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car that was stolen on Monday was found in a Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday with suspects inside, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they received a call about an armed car jack incident on Saginaw Way and Diana Street where a silver SUV was stolen from a man. […]
KMPH.com
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
3 shoplifting suspects arrested in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested in Visalia after an incident at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Mooney Boulevard, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say that on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. Visalia Police Department Property Crimes detectives were working on a detail that was focused on retail theft groups that […]
