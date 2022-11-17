ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KMPH.com

Convicted felon arrested after traffic stop in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A convicted felon was arrested after a traffic stop Friday night in Northeast Fresno. Fresno Police officers say they pulled over a driver near Bulldog Lane and Ninth Street for a moving vehicle violation. When officers spoke with the driver, they found out that he...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare deputies looking for armed robbery suspect

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday evening at a gas station. Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. they were called to Speedway Gas Station on 253 East Sierra Avenue for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officials say as the victim and his brother […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

One dead after two car collision

TULARE COUNTY – An individual driving a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to avoid a collision with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Road 156 and Avenue 264, but was unsuccessful and collided on the driver’s side of the Camry. On Nov. 15, at approximately 2:58 p.m., the Fresno...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested after running from crash, passenger airlifted to CRMC

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after running away from a rollover crash near Caruthers. CHP says the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling northbound on S. West Ave. north of Nebraska Ave. when they ran off the road and hit a tree and overturned in the front yard of a residence.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for 2 Fresno shootings, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man Thursday who they say is allegedly responsible for two shootings.  Police say, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, 40-year-old Raul Flores was arrested in the 1500 Block of North Fay Avenue. During the arrest, police say Flores attempted to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Carjackers found in a stolen car, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car that was stolen on Monday was found in a Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday with suspects inside, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they received a call about an armed car jack incident on Saginaw Way and Diana Street where a silver SUV was stolen from a man. […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 shoplifting suspects arrested in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested in Visalia after an incident at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Mooney Boulevard, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say that on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. Visalia Police Department Property Crimes detectives were working on a detail that was focused on retail theft groups that […]
VISALIA, CA

