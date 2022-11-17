DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr stepped up in crunch time after Russell Wilson shunned the slide that would have made his counterpart’s heroics so much harder. Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. “I’ve always loved those moments. That’s what I dreamed of as a kid,” Carr said after leading to the Raiders (3-7) to their first win in seven one-score games this season. The Broncos (3-7) found another way to lose a close one, dropping their sixth one-score game when Wilson left too much time on the clock at the end of regulation.

DENVER, CO ・ 42 MINUTES AGO