Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones' sights back on Super Bowl after Cowboys dominate Vikings
Jerry Jones said this Cowboys team is one you could "go get a Super Bowl with" after Dallas crushed the Vikings 40-3 on Sunday.
Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16
DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr stepped up in crunch time after Russell Wilson shunned the slide that would have made his counterpart’s heroics so much harder. Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. “I’ve always loved those moments. That’s what I dreamed of as a kid,” Carr said after leading to the Raiders (3-7) to their first win in seven one-score games this season. The Broncos (3-7) found another way to lose a close one, dropping their sixth one-score game when Wilson left too much time on the clock at the end of regulation.
Bears QB Justin Fields injures left shoulder on final drive: 'Pain right now is pretty bad'
Bears QB Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder in the final minutes of Sunday's loss at Atlanta and underwent further evaluation after the game.
Bills credit Buffalo community after win: 'That was for you'
Following Sunday's win, the Bills shared their appreciation for the fans, neighbors and friends back in Buffalo who helped them get to Detroit following a massive snowstorm.
Faces off the Field: Sam Self, junior tight end, Lake Travis
What has been your favorite football memory at Lake Travis? There was a JV practice during Westlake week, and they had crowd noise playing on the loudspeakers. It was pouring rain. We had one play where there was a blindside block, and it ended up being a playful fight. It was fun and...
Klay Thompson Reacts to Monster Night With Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson dominated the Houston Rockets
Kentucky's Mark Stoops Signs Extension; Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Next?
An SEC head coach recently signed a contract extension with his school. Could Lane Kiffin be next in line?
Knicks Get Sun Burned in Phoenix Despite 27 From Brunson
Despite Mitchell Robinson's return, the New York Knicks failed to take advantage of Chris Paul's absence and fell to the Phoenix Suns by a wide margin.
Comments / 0