Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at Snowvana
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snowvana is back! The “largest snow sports festival in the Pacific Northwest” returns to the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. The snow party begins on Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. The event goes until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Snowvana attendees will...
kptv.com
1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
kptv.com
Teenage girl injured in north Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 17 or 18-year-old girl was injured in a north Portland shooting Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 8 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on reports of a victim with a gunshot wound. Police said they...
kptv.com
Lincoln and Jesuit students compete in pumpkin pie drive ahead of Thanksgiving
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – The goal for students and faculty at Jesuit High School on Saturday? Gather as many pumpkin pies as they could. The plan is for those pies to be distributed to families in need across the Portland metro area. “Pumpkin pie is one of the most...
kptv.com
‘67 Pontiac stolen from SE Portland, found next day missing gas cap
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A vintage car was stolen from a southeast Portland classic car dealership on Thursday and recovered Friday, all within 24 hours. The suspect was caught on Matthews Memory Lane’s security cameras perusing the vehicles shortly before 4 p.m. Then they drove out the back with...
kptv.com
Portland Police Bureau expanding officer wellness program
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is expanding its wellness program in the wake of tough years met with plunging morale among officers and staff. The program, which focuses on providing more support and opportunities for physical and mental health activities, was launched in early 2019, but didn’t have much of a chance to get off the ground before the pandemic hit and protests and rioting became a central focus for the bureau for months of 2020, said officers involved with implementing the program.
kptv.com
Two people injured in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people early Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Jessup Court, not far from Cully Park. Police said a man and woman were injured in the shooting.
kptv.com
Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for Indigenous people
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sauvie Island Bridge will soon be renamed to reflect the rich history of the island’s Indigenous history before colonization. Sauvie Island was originally the home of the Chinook people before European settlers arrived in the area. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted on...
kptv.com
Sherwood fifth grader named 2023 Oregon Kid Governor
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A fifth grader from Sherwood has been elected Oregon’s 5th Kid Governor. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Lea Andrus the winner at Hawks View Elementary on Friday. As part of the Oregon Kid Governor program, each elementary school in the state is allowed...
kptv.com
Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
kptv.com
Lake Oswego HS sophomore wins 6A cross country title
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 caught up with a young runner from Lake Oswego who is already the best in the state. It’s a moment frozen in time. “It’s funny because when Frozen came out, I was like 5, maybe. People were...
kptv.com
Missing 15-year-old boy in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy. Tristan Witt is 5′3′' and 110 pounds. He has blond curly hair and blue eyes. Witt was last seen on November 9 in the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue wearing a black coat, a gray Seahawks sweatshirt, black sweatpants and blue shoes with white soles.
kptv.com
Man arrested, charged with 2019 murder of 39-year-old Portland father
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2019 murder of a 39-year-old father in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Elijah L. Thomas was arrested for the Dec. 11, 2019 murder of Quincy Gill. Gill was found shot near Northeast...
kptv.com
Outdoor burn ban reestablished for Washington Co. and all TVF&R service areas
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Following a brush fire near Beef Bend Road on Saturday morning, fire authorities in Washington County and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue have reestablished a burn ban, according to TVF&R. The ban, effective immediately, includes TVF&R’s service area in Clackamas, Yamhill, and Multnomah counties. The...
kptv.com
Washington County to open severe weather shelter this weekend
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County will open their severe weather shelter this weekend due to winter-like weather conditions. The county says it will open the doors of the shelter at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It will remain open 24 hours until 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
kptv.com
FBI community awards honor Portland Police Chief, community members
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) Community support is key in helping the FBI conduct investigations. Every year, the FBI gives recognition to those community members and organizations for their support. On Friday, the FBI gave out two awards to locals right here in Portland. The NEIA Law Enforcement Ethics Award is an...
kptv.com
Man injured in officer-involved shooting after armed robbery in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting by officers following an armed robbery early Saturday morning in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard....
kptv.com
‘This is the worst I’ve ever seen’: 3-month-old kitten shot with arrow, rescued in Newberg
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - She’s small but mighty. “This is Merida, at least that’s what we’re calling her,” said Brittany Hazel, owner of Hazel’s House. This kitten’s namesake - a character from the movie “Brave,” is exactly how Hazel would describe her after what she’s been through.
kptv.com
Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday spread debris for about a quarter of a mile on Highway 99, according to the SW Polk Fire District. At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area near milepost 55 where a small sedan had collided with a full-sized pickup truck.
Comments / 0