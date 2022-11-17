ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at Snowvana

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snowvana is back! The “largest snow sports festival in the Pacific Northwest” returns to the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. The snow party begins on Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. The event goes until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Snowvana attendees will...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Teenage girl injured in north Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 17 or 18-year-old girl was injured in a north Portland shooting Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 8 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on reports of a victim with a gunshot wound. Police said they...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘67 Pontiac stolen from SE Portland, found next day missing gas cap

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A vintage car was stolen from a southeast Portland classic car dealership on Thursday and recovered Friday, all within 24 hours. The suspect was caught on Matthews Memory Lane’s security cameras perusing the vehicles shortly before 4 p.m. Then they drove out the back with...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland Police Bureau expanding officer wellness program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is expanding its wellness program in the wake of tough years met with plunging morale among officers and staff. The program, which focuses on providing more support and opportunities for physical and mental health activities, was launched in early 2019, but didn’t have much of a chance to get off the ground before the pandemic hit and protests and rioting became a central focus for the bureau for months of 2020, said officers involved with implementing the program.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Two people injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people early Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Jessup Court, not far from Cully Park. Police said a man and woman were injured in the shooting.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for Indigenous people

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sauvie Island Bridge will soon be renamed to reflect the rich history of the island’s Indigenous history before colonization. Sauvie Island was originally the home of the Chinook people before European settlers arrived in the area. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted on...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Sherwood fifth grader named 2023 Oregon Kid Governor

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A fifth grader from Sherwood has been elected Oregon’s 5th Kid Governor. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Lea Andrus the winner at Hawks View Elementary on Friday. As part of the Oregon Kid Governor program, each elementary school in the state is allowed...
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Lake Oswego HS sophomore wins 6A cross country title

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 caught up with a young runner from Lake Oswego who is already the best in the state. It’s a moment frozen in time. “It’s funny because when Frozen came out, I was like 5, maybe. People were...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Missing 15-year-old boy in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy. Tristan Witt is 5′3′' and 110 pounds. He has blond curly hair and blue eyes. Witt was last seen on November 9 in the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue wearing a black coat, a gray Seahawks sweatshirt, black sweatpants and blue shoes with white soles.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man arrested, charged with 2019 murder of 39-year-old Portland father

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2019 murder of a 39-year-old father in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Elijah L. Thomas was arrested for the Dec. 11, 2019 murder of Quincy Gill. Gill was found shot near Northeast...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County to open severe weather shelter this weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County will open their severe weather shelter this weekend due to winter-like weather conditions. The county says it will open the doors of the shelter at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It will remain open 24 hours until 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

FBI community awards honor Portland Police Chief, community members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) Community support is key in helping the FBI conduct investigations. Every year, the FBI gives recognition to those community members and organizations for their support. On Friday, the FBI gave out two awards to locals right here in Portland. The NEIA Law Enforcement Ethics Award is an...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday spread debris for about a quarter of a mile on Highway 99, according to the SW Polk Fire District. At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area near milepost 55 where a small sedan had collided with a full-sized pickup truck.
POLK COUNTY, OR

