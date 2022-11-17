ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National and Pac-12 football experts make predictions on USC-UCLA showdown

If the USC-UCLA showdown was a week ago, it would have been even more hyped up as one of the best games on the college football slate. However, USC defeated Colorado and lost star running back Travis Dye and might not have star LB Eric Gentry available.

On the other side, Chip Kelly and the Bruins were stunned after Jayden de Laura and the Arizona Wildcats got the victory, ruining a chance at a top-10 matchup.

There are wavering opinions with this game coming up, and here are some predictions from a few college football experts. Will USC keep its terrific season alive? Or will UCLA respond after an ugly loss?

LA TIMES: THUC NHI NGUYEN: UCLA

Nguyen has UCLA and here’s why:

I expect UCLA will punch its way back into the Pac-12 race in this must-win situation. The Bruins are going to be playing with desperation the same way Utah was when the Utes knocked off USC in Salt Lake City.

LA TIMES: RYAN KARTJE: UCLA

Kartje also has UCLA getting the victory, and Zach Charbonnet is a huge reason why.

I just don’t see the Trojans’ defense slowing down Zach Charbonnet or forcing enough mistakes out of Dorian Thompson-Robinson. These two teams are about as evenly matched as they come, and the first team to force the other to punt a second time may very well win it. Give me UCLA in a barnburner, 48-42.

LA TIMES: BRADY MCCOLLOUGH: UCLA

Once again, another UCLA pick.

This is going to be a great game, and for simplicity’s sake, I’ll stick with my original intuition. UCLA finds a way.

LA TIMES: BEN BOLCH: UCLA

Well, all four Los Angeles Times writers have UCLA getting the victory.

Thompson-Robinson isn’t going to end his college career with two consecutive home losses. He’ll hurdle Traveler if he has to on the way to engineering another storybook UCLA victory in the rivalry. Bruins win, 52-48.

JON WILNER, WILNER HOTLINE: USC

