ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation

(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

V.C.I grants check to family of late area Air Force Veteran

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown Veterans Community Initiatives has been awarding checks to injured veterans for the past couple of years, but this year is different. The veteran being honored unfortunately passed away the day before he was supposed to receive the check. And for the first time,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

New beauty salon aims to be fun attraction in Somerset

Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — Friday was the official grand opening of "Hair by Hayley," a new beauty salon along North Center Avenue in Somerset. The owner, Hayley Carlin, says her mission "is to provide a positive oasis for clients, with a concentrated effort to promote inner confidence, self-love, and wholistic revitalization."
SOMERSET, PA
WJAC TV

Try your luck at Luck of the Draw: New antique store opens in Johnstown

A new and exciting store is opening in Johnstown this week. 'Luck of the Draw' is an antique and rare collectibles store owned by Nicole Gorzelsky. What started out as a hobby has ultimately turned into a lifestyle for Gorzelsky. After years of yard sales, auctions, and flea markets, she accumulated a vast collection of items that she decided to turn into a business venture.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

PSU Ukrainian, Iranian groups hold joint protest

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — Two major international events right now are the war in Ukraine and the anti-government protests in Iran. Thursday, Iranian and Ukrainian Penn State University students protested in solidarity. Quite the crowd showed up on East College Avenue. The goal of the Penn State Ukrainian...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

West Branch falls short in state volleyball championship match

(WJAC) — After a phenomenal run in the volleyball state tournament, the West Branch Warriors are taking home the silver medal. Maplewood claimed gold by winning in straight sets 26-24, 25-21. 25-11. With only three seniors graduating, the corp of this state runners-up group will return next year. Head...
MORRISDALE, PA
WJAC TV

Teas & Tutus with the Johnstown Concert Ballet

The Johnstown Concert Ballet held their annual teas and tutus event on Saturday at the Westmont Presbyterian church. The event featured light refreshments, activities, a photoshoot with the nutcracker and mouse king and a fun dance with the Johnstown Concert Ballet ballerinas. The purpose of Teas and Tutus is to...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Penn State remains at #11 in AP poll

The Associated Press released their Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State staying in last week's spot. They remain in the 11th spot, after several weeks of climbing in the rankings, despite their 55-10 victory over Rutgers Saturday. Georgia continues to hold the top spot, receiving 62 out...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy