WJAC TV
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
WJAC TV
Marijuana, fentanyl, firearm seized during Johnstown drug bust; one in custody, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Cambria County man is facing multiple felony charges after a search warrant revealed drugs and a firearm inside a Johnstown home Wednesday, a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney states. According to the press release, police executed the search warrant on the...
WJAC TV
I-80 reopened near DuBois following hours-long closure due to fatal crash, weather
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — According to PennDOT's 511 PA alert page, Interstate 80 eastbound, near the DuBois exit, has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a fatal crash and snow squalls in the area. Clearfield County coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that her office was called...
WJAC TV
PSP: Woman charged for helping Bedford man dispose of body after murder
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a second individual is facing charges for helping a Bedford man dispose of his cousin's body after he shot and killed him earlier this year. Troopers say 24-year-old Courtney Boden is charged with abuse of a corpse, as...
WJAC TV
DA: Search warrant leads to discovery of over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man is facing multiple felony charges after a search warrant revealed thousands of dollars worth of drugs in his home Thursday, a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney states. According to the press release, police were dispatched to the 100 block...
WJAC TV
V.C.I grants check to family of late area Air Force Veteran
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown Veterans Community Initiatives has been awarding checks to injured veterans for the past couple of years, but this year is different. The veteran being honored unfortunately passed away the day before he was supposed to receive the check. And for the first time,...
WJAC TV
Autism-advocacy group lets kids meet Santa one-on-one to ease anxiety
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — You might have met Santa Claus at a mall before, sat on his lap, and told him what you want for Christmas. Sunday, the Central PA Autism Community organization did that — but with a twist. Waiting in line to meet him at the...
WJAC TV
New beauty salon aims to be fun attraction in Somerset
Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — Friday was the official grand opening of "Hair by Hayley," a new beauty salon along North Center Avenue in Somerset. The owner, Hayley Carlin, says her mission "is to provide a positive oasis for clients, with a concentrated effort to promote inner confidence, self-love, and wholistic revitalization."
WJAC TV
'Six Appeal:' Longtime viewer donates 1970s, promotion-inspired memorabilia
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Take a look at this blast from the past!. A few weeks ago, a member of our sales team met a longtime viewer of WJAC-TV Roy Crichton, of Everett. He told her all about our “Six Appeal” promotional campaign that ran in the 1970's.
WJAC TV
'I'm going to kill you:' Mt. Pleasant man accused of sending threats to woman via text
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Conemaugh Township Police Department say a Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges, accused of threatening to kill a woman via text message. Police say on Nov. 10th, officers were contacted by the victim to report that she was being repeatedly...
WJAC TV
Try your luck at Luck of the Draw: New antique store opens in Johnstown
A new and exciting store is opening in Johnstown this week. 'Luck of the Draw' is an antique and rare collectibles store owned by Nicole Gorzelsky. What started out as a hobby has ultimately turned into a lifestyle for Gorzelsky. After years of yard sales, auctions, and flea markets, she accumulated a vast collection of items that she decided to turn into a business venture.
WJAC TV
PSU Ukrainian, Iranian groups hold joint protest
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — Two major international events right now are the war in Ukraine and the anti-government protests in Iran. Thursday, Iranian and Ukrainian Penn State University students protested in solidarity. Quite the crowd showed up on East College Avenue. The goal of the Penn State Ukrainian...
WJAC TV
West Branch falls short in state volleyball championship match
(WJAC) — After a phenomenal run in the volleyball state tournament, the West Branch Warriors are taking home the silver medal. Maplewood claimed gold by winning in straight sets 26-24, 25-21. 25-11. With only three seniors graduating, the corp of this state runners-up group will return next year. Head...
WJAC TV
Teas & Tutus with the Johnstown Concert Ballet
The Johnstown Concert Ballet held their annual teas and tutus event on Saturday at the Westmont Presbyterian church. The event featured light refreshments, activities, a photoshoot with the nutcracker and mouse king and a fun dance with the Johnstown Concert Ballet ballerinas. The purpose of Teas and Tutus is to...
WJAC TV
Tomahawks honor Darth Vader who gave gift of life at 'Star Wars Night'
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — It's not often Darth Vader is treated as a hero, but a costumed Dark Lord of the Sith was honored as such during Star Wars night at the Johnstown Tomahawks game Saturday. Matt Schraeder was saluted for giving the gift of life to Jim Platzer,...
WJAC TV
Penn State remains at #11 in AP poll
The Associated Press released their Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State staying in last week's spot. They remain in the 11th spot, after several weeks of climbing in the rankings, despite their 55-10 victory over Rutgers Saturday. Georgia continues to hold the top spot, receiving 62 out...
