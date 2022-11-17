A new and exciting store is opening in Johnstown this week. 'Luck of the Draw' is an antique and rare collectibles store owned by Nicole Gorzelsky. What started out as a hobby has ultimately turned into a lifestyle for Gorzelsky. After years of yard sales, auctions, and flea markets, she accumulated a vast collection of items that she decided to turn into a business venture.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO