VYPE DFW HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: Denton Guyer volleyball finishes incredible season

The Denton Guyer Lady Wildcats had a tremendous season on the court. Going 24-12 overall (12-2 in district play), Guyer showed their strength deep into playoffs before dropping a tough match to last season’s state runner-up Keller. VYPE DFW was at the match-up against Keller to catch all of the great action on the court for the Lady Wildcats!

Led by the likes of seniors Kyndal Stowers, Lauren Schneider, Erika Gustafson, sophomore Sydney Barett, junior Jordyn Tynsky, and more incredible athletes, the team fought hard this season. Having one of the best runs through their district as well as a tough push towards state, the Lady Wildcats continuously improved each time they stepped foot onto the court. Despite a strong effort, Guyer fell 3-0 to Keller just before being able to make an appearance into the state tournament. With a season to be proud of, take a look back at highlights from the game below:

Highlight video created by Ibifiri Jamabo .

