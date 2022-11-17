ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Public Skating on Sundays at Winter Garden Through March 2023!

Sunday Public Skating at Winter Garden is BACK this Sunday, November 20 from 3:00 - 4:20 PM (and every Sunday through March 2023!) Admission: $15 Adult, $10 Child (12 & younger) Skate Rental $5. Winter Garden is located at 111 Prospect Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Learn more => wintergardenarena.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Mostly Healthy Food Reviews

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Mostly Healthy...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Fairfield Fire Dept: Thanksgiving Safety

FAIRFIELD, CT - A cooking fire is three times more likely on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year. Most of those Thanksgiving Day fires occur between noon and 4:00 p.m. – the peak cooking hours. Thanksgiving is also one of the busiest travel times of the year with more than 50 million people traveling away from home.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Fairfield County Bank opens ATM in Lily's Weston Market

Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the recent installment of a standalone ATM at Lily’s Weston Market in the Weston Shopping Center. Lily’s Weston Market opened in May of this year, taking over the storefront of Peter’s Weston Market, which was a town staple for over 50 years. “We are thrilled to expand further into the Weston community,” said Arianna Middleton, Vice President of Electronic Banking and Electronic Banking Manager at Fairfield County Bank. “Working with local businesses is a part of who we are, and we are always looking for new ways to serve our clients and make banking more convenient.”
WESTON, CT
A Breath of Fresh Air for Ridgefield Public Schools

Superintendent Susie Da Silva is working with several members of the RPS Administration on an application for the HVAC Indoor Air Quality State Grant, which aims to encourage municipalities to improve indoor air quality by installing, replacing or upgrading HVAC Systems in public schools. If the grant is approved, Ridgefield...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Bethel 7U Northern CT Pop Warner Champions!

Congratulations to the Bethel U7 Rookie Tackle Team who completed their season with a 10-0 overall record, defeating Seymour 28-21 in the Northern CT Pop Warner U7 Championship. Bethel Superintendent of schools Dr. Christine Carver said, "We are so proud of these student-athletes from Berry, Rockwell, and Johnson School!" Follow...
BETHEL, CT
RHS Girls Swim Wins State Championship!

On Wednesday, the RHS Girls Swim Team continued their undefeated season with the ultimate success—a State Championship. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) reports that Ridgefield is the first program other than powerhouses Cheshire and Greenwich to win a swimming title in the league's largest division since New Canaan won in 1979. 43 years!
RIDGEFIELD, CT

