ourquadcities.com
Snowy November stretch – 1st time in 25+ years in Quad Cities
Even though it hasn’t added up to a lot…we have officially had measurable snow for 3 straight days now in the Quad Cities. And that doesn’t happen often in the Quad Cities in November. This is only the 15th time ever in November we’ve had 3 days...
ourquadcities.com
Send holiday greetings to veterans
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) wants you to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans living in state veterans’ homes. The Operation Rising Spirit campaign is designed for service organizations, schools, communities and individuals to send holiday cheer to those who have served our country. The campaign has encouraged veterans and facilitated their connection with the community.
ourquadcities.com
Visit Quad Cities brings together QC regional community
Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), held its Annual Destination QC! Event on Thursday, November 17, 2022. It brought together members of the regional community to amplify tourism’s significance, the industry’s state, and the future of Quad Cities’ tourism. Link to FY22 Annual Destination Impact Report.
ourquadcities.com
WEB EXTRA: IA rejection of fed’s child-care relief spurs debate
Thanks for checking out this web extra of “4 the Record.” We didn’t have time to bring you all of our panel discussion that focused on a decision by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds about federal relief for child care. Hear what Vice Chairman of the Scott County...
ourquadcities.com
McCombie expects cash-bail clarity from veto session
Republican from Savanna doesn't think there will be concrete changes to law. We’re back with Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie, who is incoming House Minority Leader. “I do not want to see zero-cash bail,” she said. “I certainly think that takes away power for our judicial branch to be more helpful.”
ourquadcities.com
McCombie takes on IL House Minority Leader challenge
State rep makes history as 1st woman in IL legislative leadership. Now that the dust is settling after the election, both parties are choosing their leaders for the next legislative sessions. That goes for Congress as well as the states of Iowa and Illinois. There will be a big change in Illinois that should give the Quad Cities area more power in Springfield.
ourquadcities.com
EXPLAINER: Why are states having lethal injection problems?
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A scheduled execution in Alabama that was called off Thursday after prison officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs into is the latest in a long history of problems with lethal injections since Texas became the first state to use the execution method in 1982, including delays in finding usable veins.
