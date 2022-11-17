You can blame the NFL & the Commissioner for targeting Gruden while investigating the Owner of the Commanders ! This is beyond disgusting how the NFL & the Commissioner treated the Raiders & Jon Gruden while I am pretty sure the majority of Coaches, Gm’s, Owners, etc said things that could be taken out of context or things that they should not say -yet Gruden is the only one that had his e-mails exposed to the media ? Wtf ?
I don’t doubt the Raiders grit not one bit. If your worried about being Cash Poor which I totally feel and hear your dilemma however, with the poor excuse of a coach and his high school plays is making longtime fans angry and frustrated. The spirit and heart I just don’t have for the Raiders any longer. Sorry! Not Sorry. Good Luck.
Comments / 17