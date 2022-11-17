ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

WWMT

Lansing man faces murder charge in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing man is in custody in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident in a strip mall parking lot near the Western Michigan University campus Nov. 11, 2022. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.
ELKHART, IN
Morning Sun

Second child dies after shooting in Isabella reservation

A second child has died after injuries sustained in a an alleged murder-suicide at the Isabella Indian Reservation, according to a family member. After days in the hospital, Asa Alvarez died in Grand Rapids, according to relative Nimkiibineshiinh Kwe. "We are all grieving in our community as this is the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Burglary suspects found hiding in Kalamazoo house, police say

KALAMAZOO, MI – Four people were caught after police say a Kalamazoo business was broken into early Saturday, Nov. 19. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to reports of a breaking and entering around 2 a.m. at a business on South Burdick Street near E. Alcott Street, according to a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man will stand trial for murder at LakeView Apartments

KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo man accused of killing a 23-year-old man, possibly over a stolen dog, is headed to trial. Jayshaun Bishop, 23, was arrested by Kalamazoo Township police earlier this fall, nearly one year after Collin Mitchell, 23, was shot and killed, at 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at LakeView Apartments.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Elkhart police searching for fraud suspects

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help!. They’re currently investigating alleged fraud at several Michiana businesses and need your help identifying these two suspects!. Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Man hits tree trying to avoid crash in Mason Township

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man driving a truck with a camper attached was trying to avoid another crash when he lost control of his vehicle, slid off the road and hit a tree around 6:34 p.m. Friday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. David Schrader, 50, of...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in 2021 shooting of Benton Harbor woman, infant

One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people, including a baby, late last year in Benton Harbor. It was late in the evening of Dec. 12, 2021, when officers were called to River Terrace Apartments on the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old woman...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
103.3 WKFR

Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death

During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
PLAINWELL, MI
22 WSBT

Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint

The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS Detroit

Michigan man pleads guilty to stealing $45K from elderly woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty after authorities say he took $45,000 as well as property from an elderly woman in Kalamazoo County.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 39-year-old Craig Maccauley pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult -- $1,000 to $20,000. Officials say Macauley stole the money and property from a 77-year-old woman who suffered from multiple medical conditions and relied on others to complete tasks around her home. Macauley used the woman's money to purchase items, maxing out her credit card and overdrawing her bank account.As part of his plea agreement, Macauley waived all rights to a 2011 Chevy Silverado, 2017 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle, 2018 R&R trailer, 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring. All of the items were seized by special agents of the Department of Attorney General."We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.Macauley is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11, 2023.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

