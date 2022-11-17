Read full article on original website
WWMT
Lansing man faces murder charge in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing man is in custody in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident in a strip mall parking lot near the Western Michigan University campus Nov. 11, 2022. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the...
WNDU
Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Morning Sun
Second child dies after shooting in Isabella reservation
A second child has died after injuries sustained in a an alleged murder-suicide at the Isabella Indian Reservation, according to a family member. After days in the hospital, Asa Alvarez died in Grand Rapids, according to relative Nimkiibineshiinh Kwe. "We are all grieving in our community as this is the...
95.3 MNC
One man killed, second man hospitalized after shooting on South 6th St. in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a deadly shooting in Elkhart. It was just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1700 block of South 6th Street. Elkhart police officers arrived and found two men...
Burglary suspects found hiding in Kalamazoo house, police say
KALAMAZOO, MI – Four people were caught after police say a Kalamazoo business was broken into early Saturday, Nov. 19. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to reports of a breaking and entering around 2 a.m. at a business on South Burdick Street near E. Alcott Street, according to a news release.
Kalamazoo man will stand trial for murder at LakeView Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo man accused of killing a 23-year-old man, possibly over a stolen dog, is headed to trial. Jayshaun Bishop, 23, was arrested by Kalamazoo Township police earlier this fall, nearly one year after Collin Mitchell, 23, was shot and killed, at 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at LakeView Apartments.
15-year-old Holland boy taken into custody after teen fight leaves one shot
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old Holland boy has been taken into custody after a teen brawl in early November left a 16-year-old shot. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they arrested the teen for armed robbery and felony firearm in an early morning incident on Nov. 10. Police...
WNDU
Elkhart police searching for fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help!. They’re currently investigating alleged fraud at several Michiana businesses and need your help identifying these two suspects!. Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
Grand Rapids man accused of going on '48-hour crime spree' arraigned in court
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids man accused of going on a 48-hour crime spree earlier this month was formally arraigned on a slew of felony charges. Terry Junior Warren, 24, is facing multiple assault, weapons charges, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal charges.
3 missing South Bend children found safe, police say
South Bend police are asking for the public’s help finding three missing children between ages 6 and 13.
WWMT
Kalamazoo armed drug dealer sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the third time in four years, a 23-year-old has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. Treshawn Kalian Bible, known to law enforcement as a member of the "Belmont Gangsters," in Kalamazoo, was sentenced to...
WWMTCw
Man hits tree trying to avoid crash in Mason Township
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man driving a truck with a camper attached was trying to avoid another crash when he lost control of his vehicle, slid off the road and hit a tree around 6:34 p.m. Friday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. David Schrader, 50, of...
95.3 MNC
Arrest made in 2021 shooting of Benton Harbor woman, infant
One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people, including a baby, late last year in Benton Harbor. It was late in the evening of Dec. 12, 2021, when officers were called to River Terrace Apartments on the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old woman...
West Michigan man convicted of 1983 murder: body still not found
Roy Snell has been found guilty for murdering Richard Atwood, 39 years after Atwood disappeared from Newaygo County about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids. Atwood was 25 and Snell was 18 at the time.
WNDU
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating report of five-year-old accidentally shooting himself
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a five-year-old boy reportedly shot himself accidentally in the arm on Wednesday morning. At 7:46 a.m., 911 received a call about a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of E. Simonton St. Officers arrived at the scene and learned...
Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death
During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
22 WSBT
Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint
The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
Michigan man pleads guilty to stealing $45K from elderly woman
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty after authorities say he took $45,000 as well as property from an elderly woman in Kalamazoo County.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 39-year-old Craig Maccauley pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult -- $1,000 to $20,000. Officials say Macauley stole the money and property from a 77-year-old woman who suffered from multiple medical conditions and relied on others to complete tasks around her home. Macauley used the woman's money to purchase items, maxing out her credit card and overdrawing her bank account.As part of his plea agreement, Macauley waived all rights to a 2011 Chevy Silverado, 2017 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle, 2018 R&R trailer, 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring. All of the items were seized by special agents of the Department of Attorney General."We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.Macauley is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11, 2023.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers man taken to hospital following crash in Park Township
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver lost control of their vehicle near the area of north US-131 and Muskrat Road in Park Township, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office,. Tyriq Perryman, 22, of Three Rivers went off the road and the vehicle overturned, deputies said. Winter Weather...
