PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes, three to backup running back Samaje Perine, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied past the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 on Sunday. The Bengals (6-4) won for the fourth time in five games by relying heavily on Perine, who thrived with starter Joe Mixon missing the second half after going into the NFL’s concussion protocol. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards on the day he became the third-fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career yards passing. Perine ran for 30 yards and caught four passes for 52 yards, racing into the end zone three times while the defenders in charge of covering him gave chase in vain. Pittsburgh (3-7) saw its chance of repeating the Week 1 upset it pulled off in Cincinnati in September vanish in the second half as a 20-17 lead slipped away. Rookie Kenny Pickett passed for 265 yards and a touchdown and Najee Harris ran for 90 yards and two scores, but the NFL’s second-lowest scoring offense sputtered for most of the second half.

