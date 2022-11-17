ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Brings Dramatic Style in Sculpted Christian Siriano Dress to AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Karrueche Tran attended the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight dressed in a dramatic black Christian Siriano dress and hidden heels. The “Claws” actress’ look was floor-length and sleeveless, the garment consisting of a sculpted bodice that wrapped around Tran’s neck and rose up past her face, sticking upright. Further adding visual interest, the dress featured an angular cutout. The whimsical bodice was followed up by a standard black skirt that tapered out like a mermaid tail. For accessories, “The Bay” web series star wore silver statement rings on every other finger and dazzling diamond studs to match. Tran slicked...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy