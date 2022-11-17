Read full article on original website
Related
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Karrueche Tran Brings Dramatic Style in Sculpted Christian Siriano Dress to AMAs Red Carpet 2022
Karrueche Tran attended the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight dressed in a dramatic black Christian Siriano dress and hidden heels. The “Claws” actress’ look was floor-length and sleeveless, the garment consisting of a sculpted bodice that wrapped around Tran’s neck and rose up past her face, sticking upright. Further adding visual interest, the dress featured an angular cutout. The whimsical bodice was followed up by a standard black skirt that tapered out like a mermaid tail. For accessories, “The Bay” web series star wore silver statement rings on every other finger and dazzling diamond studs to match. Tran slicked...
Comments / 0