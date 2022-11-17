ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

snntv.com

Lakewood Ranch soccer shop supports World Cup fever

LAKEWOOD RANCH - Days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, one soccer mom turned business owner is selling soccer merch day in and day out for soccer fans across the Suncoast. “My oldest son was 14 and we were looking for soccer cleats for him and he was...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota Fall Fine Art Festival returns for 9th year

Artists from across the country set their brushes down and brought their draw-dropping work to Sarasota this weekend. Their one of a kind creations transformed JD Hamel Park into a stunning outdoor gallery. “We’ve been to two tents and we’ve found things we want to buy at both of them...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Punta Gorda-founded brewery opening at UTC

SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A Punta Gorda-founded brewery is opening in Sarasota. Fat Point Brewing will open at UTC along Cattlemen Road by Ford's Garage. Fat Point's president says they hope to open in early 2023, according to the Herald-Tribune. The brewery gets its name from Punta Gorda, which literally means "Fat Point" (or "fat tip"), which is the area where the Peace River and Gasparilla Sound waters meet.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
snntv.com

New owner gets redevelopment 'ok' for Bath and Racquet land

SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 18, 2022 - The most recent "new owner" of Bath and Racquet has, at long last, gotten the green light to redevelop the club synonymous with Sarasota tennis. Sarasota Springs LLC has received approval from the Planning Board for the 13.5-acre site just off South Tamiami...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Charlotte County K-9s receive new body armor

Charlotte County Sheriff K-9s are showing up to work a little safer, thanks to new bullet proof vests. When K-9 Sparta isn’t playing fetch, or chewing on his favorite toy, he’s out catching bad guys. “He does tracking for criminals, we can do tracking for missing endangered people,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

