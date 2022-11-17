SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A Punta Gorda-founded brewery is opening in Sarasota. Fat Point Brewing will open at UTC along Cattlemen Road by Ford's Garage. Fat Point's president says they hope to open in early 2023, according to the Herald-Tribune. The brewery gets its name from Punta Gorda, which literally means "Fat Point" (or "fat tip"), which is the area where the Peace River and Gasparilla Sound waters meet.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO