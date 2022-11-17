Read full article on original website
Big Al
3d ago
That’s funny I had one at my front door this summer and lord into the backyard made a makeshift cage after unloading our vegetables in our fridge to get him in then call the humane Society and they picked it up.🤷🏻♂️
Reply
2
Related
WBOC
Delaware's Annual Low Digit Surf Fishing License Plate Auction Set for Tuesday
DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will be auctioning off low digit surf fishing license plates on Tuesday. The state is auctioning off just 15 low digit surf fishing tags. Numbers will include 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and eight “choice” categories, ranging...
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks in Delaware 11 days away
Residents of Delaware have until just before midnight on Nov. 30 to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300. The state of Delaware has issued over 782,000 relief rebates featuring a direct payment of $300 for each adult Delaware resident so far, but thousands more residents qualify for the disbursement, according to state officials, and have just 11 days to file for it.
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
Six Reasons to Move to Delaware
Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
delawarepublic.org
Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support
Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
Cape Gazette
Food Bank, Perdue and Harry K Foundation team up to deliver holiday meals
In an effort to help deliver a happy Thanksgiving for needy families in Kent and Sussex counties, the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation have once again teamed up for the annual Thanksgiving For All initiative. On Nov. 15, boxes of meals, including a chicken...
WMDT.com
DOC seeking bids from health providers to serve probationers
DELAWARE – Health care just got more accessible for those on probation. The Delaware Department of Correction is now taking bids from healthcare professionals to make it happen. It would offer probationers behavioral health, substance abuse assessments, and counseling. Officials say it balances community safety and rehabilitation. 47 ABC...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
Image via Borough of Kennett Square. A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com.
delawarepublic.org
Arts Playlist: ‘Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure’
A husband-and-wife team from central Delaware’s second book is out. “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” is intended to serve as an armchair explorer guide to the First State. Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge leaned on their four decades of combined experience in journalism and public relations to produce this look into some of the stories that make Delaware unique.
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
Comments / 6