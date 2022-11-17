ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Big Al
3d ago

That’s funny I had one at my front door this summer and lord into the backyard made a makeshift cage after unloading our vegetables in our fridge to get him in then call the humane Society and they picked it up.🤷🏻‍♂️

CBS Philly

Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks in Delaware 11 days away

Residents of Delaware have until just before midnight on Nov. 30 to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300. The state of Delaware has issued over 782,000 relief rebates featuring a direct payment of $300 for each adult Delaware resident so far, but thousands more residents qualify for the disbursement, according to state officials, and have just 11 days to file for it.
delawarepublic.org

Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
Katie Cherrix

Six Reasons to Move to Delaware

Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
delawarepublic.org

Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support

Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Ocean City Today

Most commonly seen birds in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WUSA9

Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
WMDT.com

DOC seeking bids from health providers to serve probationers

DELAWARE – Health care just got more accessible for those on probation. The Delaware Department of Correction is now taking bids from healthcare professionals to make it happen. It would offer probationers behavioral health, substance abuse assessments, and counseling. Officials say it balances community safety and rehabilitation. 47 ABC...
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland

- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
Cape Gazette

Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
The Associated Press

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
delawarepublic.org

Arts Playlist: ‘Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure’

A husband-and-wife team from central Delaware’s second book is out. “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” is intended to serve as an armchair explorer guide to the First State. Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge leaned on their four decades of combined experience in journalism and public relations to produce this look into some of the stories that make Delaware unique.
CBS Baltimore

Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
