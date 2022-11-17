ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

News4Jax.com

Where weather could impact your travel plans this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We have finally reached that time of year. It’s time to get ready for Thanksgiving cuisine and spending quality time with friends and family. For many, this involves travel either by air or by road. The good news -- this holiday season it looks...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Turkey Giveaway ends in minutes after high demand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of turkeys were given away Monday morning during a turkey giveaway from The Pendas Law Firm. This type of giveaway event always has high demand – but this year, especially. Eileen Whitlock told News4JAX she would likely forgo any celebration if not for giveaways...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

GATE Foundation, customers raise $40k for Down syndrome

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, and GATE customers raised $40,000 in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Funds were raised in GATE convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s “Buddy for a Buck” paper...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jekyll Island hosts their annual Merry Artist’s Festival

Once again, the Jekyll Island community invites people to roll up and immerse themselves in the crafts and artistry their various guilds create. There will be demonstrations, signings and more each weekend going into the new year. Make it a full day trip and experience the holiday spirit with lights, tours and more.
News4Jax.com

Wildlife agents searching for missing hiker in Guana River area

Florida Fish and Wildlife agents are conducting a search and rescue along with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area. The search began Monday evening and continued until sunset and resumed Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the Florida Fish...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

