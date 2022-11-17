ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from State Finals

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Get live Iowa high school football scores on SBLive the 2022 state championships kick off Thursday at the UNI-Dome

It is the final week of the 2022 Iowa high school football season with the state championships kicking off Thursday (November 17) and concluding Friday.

The IHSAA eight-player, Class A, and Class 4A state championships will take place on Thursday, while Classes 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A will be decided on Friday.

All games will be played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

You can follow all of this week's state finals action on SBLive Iowa , including live Iowa high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Iowa high school football scoreboard and check our scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD | CLASS A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Iowa high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Iowa:

Top stars, best performances from Iowa high school football semifinals

Valley stuns rival Dowling in final minute with 2-point conversion in Class 5A semifinal

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week? (Nov. 7-13)

Full Iowa football coverage on SBLive Iowa

