Tina Dukes
2d ago
Jealousy was the cause and hatred they tricked her to go that trip to beat her and murder her she was a lovely girl who looked like she had a good vibe about herself and and there was a hater who didn’t like her vibe and fake friend her to get her by herself to beat her fight her what kind of people would do that evil people how planned the who trip to do that to her they all should be in jail who was on that trip with her
Reply(2)
13
God's Chosen One
2d ago
My heart goes out to the young woman that lost her life may the Lord give her family great comfort during their time of grieving in Jesus name Amen
Reply(1)
20
??
2d ago
MONSTERS MONSTERS KNEW THIS GIRL DIDNT KNOW HOW TO FIGHT MONSTER SOME KIND OF FRIENDS HE FATHER SAID SHE ONLY WEIGHED 125 what in the world was these MONSTERS THINKING
Reply
12
Comments / 38