Charlotte, NC

Tina Dukes
2d ago

Jealousy was the cause and hatred they tricked her to go that trip to beat her and murder her she was a lovely girl who looked like she had a good vibe about herself and and there was a hater who didn’t like her vibe and fake friend her to get her by herself to beat her fight her what kind of people would do that evil people how planned the who trip to do that to her they all should be in jail who was on that trip with her

God's Chosen One
2d ago

My heart goes out to the young woman that lost her life may the Lord give her family great comfort during their time of grieving in Jesus name Amen

??
2d ago

MONSTERS MONSTERS KNEW THIS GIRL DIDNT KNOW HOW TO FIGHT MONSTER SOME KIND OF FRIENDS HE FATHER SAID SHE ONLY WEIGHED 125 what in the world was these MONSTERS THINKING

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NC woman dies under mysterious circumstances on trip to Cabo with friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mexican authorities are investigating after a North Carolina woman died under mysterious circumstances while on a trip to Cabo with friends. Shanquella Robinson was found unconscious in the living room of a room at the Fundadores Beach Club Oct. 29. Robinson’s friends told her parents that she died of alcohol poisoning, according to WSOC-TV, but her parents don’t believe the story is true.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deidre Reid’s Teen Daughter Now Missing

PAGELAND, S.C. – A local family that’s already dealt with pain and suffering is back in the news with new heartache. One of Deidre Reid’s teen daughters is missing. 16-year-old Tehteya Patterson was last seen November first in her foster home in Pageland. Patterson’s family tells WCCB one of her family members dropped her off at the Department of Social Services at the end of October, instead of bringing the teen to family.
PAGELAND, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Pastor of Victory Christian Center passes away

CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The church said the family is requesting that there be no visitations while arrangements are being...
CHARLOTTE, NC

