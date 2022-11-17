ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wisportsheroics.com

Former Badgers Head Coach Calls League “Rigged”

Officiating always seems to be a topic of conversation. High-definition cameras give us great looks at every play. The number of camera angles we have of every play is astounding. This means that when a blown call happens at the end of a game, people start to question the officiating. One Big Ten game, Illinois vs. Michigan, ended in some controversy. The call was so bad that former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema called the league “rigged”.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Fast Takes after Badgers rally to beat Huskers

They led at the half, then by even more as four fingers shot into air, not long after Trey Palmer did "The Griddy" dance. Maybe a streak was ready to die. Still, you kind of knew it would come down to if Nebraska's defense could hold Wisconsin on the final drive. It didn't happen, a quarterback sneak from a long yard out with 35 seconds making the scoreboard catch up with some of the other numbers.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska

Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

WATCH: Greg Gard Previews Battle4Atlantis

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard met with the media on Wednesday to look ahead to the 2022 Battle4Atlantis in the Bahamas. The Badgers (3-0) will open up quarterfinal action against Dayton (2-1) on Nov. 23. UW will then get the winner/loser of Kansas and North Carolina State. USC, BYU, Tennessee, and Butler round out the 2022 field.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin, Minnesota border battle renewed

MADISON, Wis. — It doesn’t get any bigger on the ice for Wisconsin women’s hockey than this weekend’s series – Minnesota comes to town. And this border battle has two of the best, not only in the WCHA, but in the nation facing off. The Badgers enter the series ranked third, while the Gophers come to LaBahn No. 1.
MADISON, WI
bradleyscout.com

Braves bested by Badgers in road affair

Head coach Kate Popovec-Goss was 5-0 against Wisconsin during her time at Northwestern, but it didn’t help her lead Bradley women’s basketball to a win Wednesday night in Madison. In the second game of a home-and-home between the Badgers and Braves, Wisconsin (3-1) got their revenge on Bradley...
PEORIA, IL
saturdaytradition.com

College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather

A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland.com

Avon’s football state semifinal streak ends with 28-20 Division I regional final loss to Toledo Central Catholic

PERKINS TWP., Ohio – No. 1 seed Avon and No. 3 Toledo Central Catholic went into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 championship very familiar with one another. In fact, Avon held off the Fighting Irish one year ago in a 43-42 overtime thriller just up the road at Sandusky’s Strobel Field to win the regional title. And the two schools also met in the regional final in 2018, which was also an Avon victory.
AVON, OH
scenicstates.com

5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love

Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
MADISON, WI
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
nbc15.com

Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

