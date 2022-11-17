Read full article on original website
Former Badgers Head Coach Calls League “Rigged”
Officiating always seems to be a topic of conversation. High-definition cameras give us great looks at every play. The number of camera angles we have of every play is astounding. This means that when a blown call happens at the end of a game, people start to question the officiating. One Big Ten game, Illinois vs. Michigan, ended in some controversy. The call was so bad that former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema called the league “rigged”.
University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
Fast Takes after Badgers rally to beat Huskers
They led at the half, then by even more as four fingers shot into air, not long after Trey Palmer did "The Griddy" dance. Maybe a streak was ready to die. Still, you kind of knew it would come down to if Nebraska's defense could hold Wisconsin on the final drive. It didn't happen, a quarterback sneak from a long yard out with 35 seconds making the scoreboard catch up with some of the other numbers.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Huskers fall a point short to Wisconsin
Mickey Joseph thanked the seniors before he got to the disappointing result of Saturday's 15-14 Husker loss to Wisconsin. It looked promising for three quarters, Nebraska up 14-3, but the Badgers grabbed their first lead of the day with 35 seconds left and now Joseph will take a 3-8 team to Iowa on Black Friday.
Three reasons why bowl eligibility is important for the Badgers
This season won’t end with a Big Ten West title, and this team certainly won’t sniff one of those marquee bowl games, but the Wisconsin Badgers will have a 13th game nonetheless. While the Badgers have fallen woefully short of their lofty preseason ambitions, they accomplished something to...
247Sports
WATCH: Greg Gard Previews Battle4Atlantis
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard met with the media on Wednesday to look ahead to the 2022 Battle4Atlantis in the Bahamas. The Badgers (3-0) will open up quarterfinal action against Dayton (2-1) on Nov. 23. UW will then get the winner/loser of Kansas and North Carolina State. USC, BYU, Tennessee, and Butler round out the 2022 field.
Channel 3000
Wisconsin, Minnesota border battle renewed
MADISON, Wis. — It doesn’t get any bigger on the ice for Wisconsin women’s hockey than this weekend’s series – Minnesota comes to town. And this border battle has two of the best, not only in the WCHA, but in the nation facing off. The Badgers enter the series ranked third, while the Gophers come to LaBahn No. 1.
bradleyscout.com
Braves bested by Badgers in road affair
Head coach Kate Popovec-Goss was 5-0 against Wisconsin during her time at Northwestern, but it didn’t help her lead Bradley women’s basketball to a win Wednesday night in Madison. In the second game of a home-and-home between the Badgers and Braves, Wisconsin (3-1) got their revenge on Bradley...
Kimberly back on top, claims Division I State Title over Mukwonago 34-30
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It came down to one of the last plays of the game, but the Kimberly Papermakers are back on top of Wisconsin and have won the Division I State Title. Kimberly beat Mukwonago 34-30 in Camp Randall Stadium to claim its eighth Wisconsin state championship and its first since 2017. As […]
saturdaytradition.com
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather
A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
Avon’s football state semifinal streak ends with 28-20 Division I regional final loss to Toledo Central Catholic
PERKINS TWP., Ohio – No. 1 seed Avon and No. 3 Toledo Central Catholic went into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 championship very familiar with one another. In fact, Avon held off the Fighting Irish one year ago in a 43-42 overtime thriller just up the road at Sandusky’s Strobel Field to win the regional title. And the two schools also met in the regional final in 2018, which was also an Avon victory.
OHSAA regional final football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional final scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
scenicstates.com
5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love
Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
Takeaways, notes, quotes from 31-23 loss to the Bills, sixth loss in seven games, as Browns fall to 3-7
For the Cleveland Browns as the weeks and games pile up, the trend is the same. The Browns start fast on offense, play well for a time, fail to take advantage of opportunities, start making mistakes and cannot overcome them on their way to another loss. In total, the Browns...
Canfield knocks off two-time defending State Champs to claim Regional Title
Division III Regional Championship at Ravenna High School
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
CSU’s misguided decision to change law school name over stakeholder opposition
I am responding to the actions of the Cleveland State University trustees removing the John Marshall name from the law school (”Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18). I agree with Paul F. Petrick’s Nov. 16 guest column lamenting the change (”We were Marshall”).
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
nbc15.com
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
247Sports
