Dekalb County, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination

Residents of a new residential community in Fayetteville, Ga., are pursuing legal action against leadership for racial discrimination. The lawsuit filed this week against the Town of Trilith and Trilith Studios claims the community failed to uphold its promise for residents to “feel at home” and be able to “live work, and find fulfillment in […] The post Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb commissioner asks state to help pay for MARTA expansions

DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw introduced a resolution on Nov. 15 at a DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meeting requesting that the state of Georgia’s budget include funding to annually support the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) system. According to Bradshaw’s resolution, MARTA is the largest mass transportation...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Rec N’ Roll launches in Henry County

Henry County Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Henry County Police Department and the McDonough Housing Authority to launch Henry County’s first mobile recreation unit, Rec N’ Roll. Rec N’ Roll (RNR) brings games and activities to Henry County children who may not otherwise have easy access...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

East Point to host turkey giveaways Nov. 19

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point will host two turkey giveaways Nov. 19. East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID. Both giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. while supplies last. The giveaways will be at East Point City Hall...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners takes action on providing transportation help for seniors and disabled, fire safety, more walkability

During their latest meetings, the Board of Commissioners gave the green light to several County initiatives. Here is a quick glance at some of the actions taken:. There’s more help coming to Gwinnett County seniors and those with disabilities. The board approved a contract to pick up residents for non-emergency medical transportation across the county. The contract, which runs through mid-November 2023, is funded 73 percent by the Atlanta Regional Commission.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter

ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta mayor can legally let Fulton County sheriff use city jail, sources say

ATLANTA - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat can make firm plans to begin moving some of his inmates to the city of Atlanta jail in Downtown. A source familiar with the on-again, off-again talks tells FOX 5 the Atlanta City Attorney has advised Mayor Andre Dickens he does not need to wait to allow the pact between Fulton County and the city to start.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cause of fire at vacant Buckhead home under investigation

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue is trying to determine what caused a house fire in Buckhead. The fire started early Saturday morning on Towerview Drive. FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured clouds of smoke billowing from the home. The home was vacant at the time of the fire, officials said.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

8 suspects arrested in Gwinnett County for human trafficking and gang activity

Eight suspects were arrested recently in Gwinnett County following an investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and gang activity. According to a press release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, warrants were taken out on Nov. 11 and the arrests were made by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Section. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Gang Prosecution Unit.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

