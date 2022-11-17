Read full article on original website
Count out Ohio Democrats at your peril: Elizabeth Walters
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On election night, Ohio was the dam that stopped the red wave from crashing into Congress. From Greg Landsman and Emilia Sykes, who fought hard to show voters that we’re on their side and helped us pick up two congressional seats;
Nursing homes spent big on Ohio politics. They could be in for a big Medicaid boost
COLUMBUS – Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that could send hundreds of millions in extra funds to Ohio’s nursing home industry – a political powerhouse that says its facilities are underwater. House Republican leaders haven’t shared details about the size or shape of the package. Industry officials...
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio.
How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws
State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans' ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
Ohio House OKs Bill To Stiffen Texting-While-Driving Penalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Drivers could be pulled over by police in some cases solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving under legislation that the Republican-led Ohio House passed Wednesday. The bill to crack down on distracted driving would stiffen penalties for texting while driving and put...
Proposed GOP voting ‘reforms’ in Ohio would make it harder and costlier to vote
Republican lawmakers assured themselves of supermajorities in Columbus through illegal gerrymandering. Now, they want to lock in that power by making it even harder for voters to have their say (”Lawmakers again eye sweeping changes to elections law,” Nov. 18). Substitute House Bill 294 would increase the time,...
Did ‘unconstitutional’ redistricting make things better in Ohio, or worse? Editorial Board Roundtable
The state legislative and congressional maps Ohioans used for the 2022 election were placeholder maps -- found unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court but, in the case of General Assembly districts, imposed 2-1 by a federal judicial panel, and by Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose for congressional elections.
Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
Ohio GOP advances bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after Dems take over
Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and one week later, the Republican lawmakers moved a bill forward to strip their powers.
Ohio GOP aims to change voting laws during lameduck session
Ohio's elections chief on Thursday championed a lameduck push to require a supermajority of voters in order to pass certain constitutional amendments
Analysis: Ohio GOP launches a power grab over public education. They're likely to succeed
Do you know what one-party control of government in Ohio really means?. If the Republicans' veto-proof super-majority in the Ohio General Assembly sees any corner of state or local government that does not totally align with their view of the world, they will step in and crush it. They will steamroll over it and make it disappear.
Ohio members of Congress react to Trump presidential campaign announcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former president Donald Trump announced his intention to launch a third campaign for the presidency. Spectrum News Washington Bureau Report Taylor Popielarz spoke with multiple of Ohio’s members of Congress to get their feelings on the announcement.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Indiana doctor says AG should get abortion patient records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard; her medical partner,...
Ohio House passes enhanced distracted driving law; bill moves to state senate
Legislation is finally moving forward at the Ohio statehouse that would crack down on distracted driving. The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed legislation Wednesday.
Who’s the more dastardly Ohio politician this week, Frank LaRose or Jim Jordan? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Frank LaRose aims to raise the threshold for constitutional amendments to pass, Jim Jordan plans to use his congressional post to investigate President Joe Biden and Ohio House Republicans want to stop sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications to Ohioans. We’re talking about Republicans’ moves to disenfranchise voters...
Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Ohio
In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. […]
Giant Intel Chip Factory In Ohio Will Employ 3,000 People, Where Will They Live?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs...
EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash
WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James...
