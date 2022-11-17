ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 Subaru Impreza Goes Hatchback-Only, Drops Manual Transmission

By Peter Nelson
 3 days ago
The sixth-generation 2024 Subaru Impreza was unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, 30 years after the first iteration of the popular model was unveiled at the same venue.

Taking the form of a hatchback, exclusively, Subaru stuck to its recipe of a flat-four boxer engine and all-wheel drive. Three trims will be available: Base, Sport, and RS . The latter is a nod to the original, enthusiast-marketed non-turbo model. Subaru’s EyeSight suite of driver assistance tech will be standard on all trims, as well as the capability, sportiness, and versatility that the Impreza is known for.

The 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine is the only available powerplant, and a Lineartronic CVT the only transmission, though Sport and RS get an 8-speed manual mode with paddle shifters. Power output is rated at 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque for the Base and Sport, while the RS is rated at 182 hp and 178 pound-feet, respectively. Pricing, curb weight, and fuel economy figures haven’t been announced yet.

Sportiness

With no manual transmission available, enthusiasts will have to pony up for a WRX to have some three-pedal fun. Though, some WRX DNA has trickled down into this model nonetheless, most notably a version of its dual-pinion electronic steering rack. From my own experience driving the 2022 WRX earlier this year—when combined with its low-down turbocharged boxer engine placement—it made for a direct and responsive steering feel. The Impreza might not end up mirroring this, but if it comes close, it might be a home run compared to other subcompacts in the segment.

Then, to appeal more to the enthusiast market, Subaru will offer 18-inch wheels and sport-tuned suspension on Sport and RS trims. The latest Impreza is based on the latest Subaru Global Platform chassis architecture, which features 10 percent higher torsional rigidity than its predecessor. The hope is that despite having a CVT, the Impreza will offer an entertaining driving experience.

On the outside, the RS gets sleek visual upgrades, including RS badging, dark gray alloy wheels and other accents, LED headlights and foglights, and side spoilers. Inside, it will have simulated carbon fiber, black-cloth sport seats with red bolsters, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, alloy pedals, and heated front seats.

Safety and Technology

Boosting driver, pedestrian, and bicyclist safety, Subaru says its EyeSight advanced driver assistance technology is enhanced to operate smoother, faster, and under a greater range of conditions. The brand says it features a wider field of view and a newly designed electric brake booster. It will reportedly identify bicycles and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alert the driver and apply the brakes to avoid collisions.

Subaru’s 11.6-inch multimedia system is available for the first time on the Impreza, which is operated via a high-resolution touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It does utilize on-screen controls for making audio and climate adjustments, as well as paging through and changing vehicle functions, which isn’t ideal.

Subaru will announce pricing closer to the vehicle’s arrival at dealerships nationwide.

CALIFORNIA STATE
